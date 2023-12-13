Heart Attack In Women: 7 Reasons Why Cardiovascular Screening is Crucial In Preventing Heart Diseases

Heart attacks can see an uptick especially during the winter season, here is one crucial screening technique that can help women to prevent heart diseases effectively.

Cardiovascular Disease is one of the significant health concerns for women, as it is the leading cause of death in females worldwide, accounting for one in every four deaths. Many of these deaths occur in asymptomatic women as a study conducted by NHLBI suggests that about 80% of women aged 40 to 60 have one or more risk factors for coronary heart disease. This alarming fact underscores the significance of cardiac screening, as women are 50% more likely than men to receive an incorrect initial diagnosis for a heart attack.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Arindam Sen, CEO & Director of Heartnet, highlighted the importance of undergoing cardiac screening for women. Read on to know more about this screening technique, and why you should consider taking it as well.

Cardiovascular Diseases In Women: Understanding The Risk Factors of Heart Issues

In 2020, the worldwide infant mortality rate among women stood at 39 deaths per 1,000 live births, while the global maternal mortality ratio reached 45 deaths per 100,000 live births. Within the same year, an estimated 604,000 new instances of cervical cancer were reported among women, resulting in 303,000 deaths from the disease. Additionally, breast cancer accounted for around 2.3 million new cases and 685,000 deaths globally. Road accidents caused an estimated 1.35 million deaths across the globe. Furthermore, cardiovascular diseases were responsible for approximately 18.6 million recorded deaths in 2020, representing 32% of all fatalities.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Cardio Vascular Diseases (CVDs) rank first among the causes of mortality in India, constituting approximately 27% of all recorded deaths within the nation. Subsequently, road traffic injuries emerge as the second most prevalent cause of death, representing 10% of the total fatalities.

One way to detect and prevent cardiovascular diseases in women is through cardiac screening. Early detection of cardiovascular diseases is crucial for effective treatment and management. Through cardiac screening, doctors can identify any potential issues in the heart before they progress into more serious conditions.

Cardiac Screening For Heart Health Management In Women

Cardiac screenings primarily include a physical exam, blood tests, and imaging tests like an electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, or other blood tests. By identifying and addressing these risk factors and conditions early on, women can take steps to prevent heart disease and maintain their overall health.

What Is The Importance of Cardiac Screening Among Asymptomatic Women?

While many women associate heart problems with chest pain or other symptoms, it is important to note that a large number of women with CVD do not experience any symptoms at all. This is where cardiac screening for asymptomatic women becomes essential.

Cardiac screening can detect health conditions in women that may contribute to heart disease, such as diabetes and thyroid disorders. Women with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop heart disease than those without diabetes, and thyroid disorders can also increase the risk of heart disease. By identifying and managing these conditions, women can reduce their risk of developing heart disease. Certain cardiovascular conditions are more common in women and may require specific screening. For instance, Coronary Microvascular Disease is more prevalent in women than in men and regular screenings can help identify it early on and prevent further damage. Cardiac screening is especially crucial for women who have a history of preeclampsia during pregnancy. Women with a history of preeclampsia are twice as likely to develop heart disease within the next five to fifteen years, compared to women without preeclampsia. Cardiac screening can help identify any long-term effects of preeclampsia on a woman's heart and provide necessary interventions to prevent heart problems. For women with a family history of heart disease, cardiac screening can help identify any genetic risk factors that may increase their chances of developing heart disease. This information can empower women to take necessary precautions and make lifestyle changes to protect their heart health.

Aside from cardiac screening, women must adopt healthy heart habits, such as participating in suitable physical activities and adhering to a well-balanced diet, to sustain cardiovascular well-being. Regular exercise helps strengthen women's hearts, improve blood flow, and manage weight, reducing the risk of heart disease. Incorporating a diverse range of physical activities, encompassing aerobic exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises, into one's routine can substantially influence cardiac well-being.

Nevertheless, Cardiac screening is crucial for asymptomatic women to detect potential risk factors, conditions and abnormalities that can lead to heart diseases. Early detection and management of these factors can greatly reduce the risk of developing heart disease and its complications, ultimately improving the overall health and quality of life of women. By taking proactive steps towards heart health, women can live longer, healthier lives and significantly decrease the prevalence of heart disease in the female population.