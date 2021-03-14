Heart diseases are the number one cause of death for both men and women. Every year millions succumb to various heart diseases. To add more woes — a new research has revealed that exhaustion levels in men can decide the risk of an upcoming heart attack. Yes, if you are experiencing vital exhaustion then you are more likely to have a heart attack. The study also revealed that the risk of a myocardial infarction linked with exhaustion was particularly pronounced in never married, divorced, and widowed men. Also Read - Not all good cholesterol is healthy, they can raise heart disease risk: Experts warn

Heart Attack — Causes and symptoms

A heart attack occurs when there is a sudden blockage in an artery that supplies blood and oxygen to the heart. What causes that sudden blockage? Fatty deposits build up over time — this gives rise to the formation of plaques in the heart's arteries. If a plaque ruptures, a blood clot can form and block the arteries that carry blood and oxygen t the heart and thus causes a heart attack. To spot a heart attack it is very important to understand the warning signs and symptoms. Here are some listed below:

1. Pounding heartbeat

2. Extreme sweating

3. Difficulty in breathing

4. Unexplained fatigue

5. Chest pain — chronic one

All about the study

Speaking to media, researcher Dmitriy Panov from the Institute of Cytology and Genetics, Novosibirsk, Russian Federation said, “Vital exhaustion refers to excessive fatigue, feelings of demoralization and increased irritability”.

He further added, “It is thought to be a response to intractable problems in people’s lives, particularly when they are unable to adapt to prolonged exposure to psychological stressors”.

For the study, the researchers examined the relationship between vital exhaustion and the risk of myocardial infarction in 657 men with no history of cardiovascular disease. Participants were classified according to their level of — vital exhaustion: none, moderate, or high.

Participants were followed-up for 14 years for the incidence of a heart attack. The results revealed that:

1. Two-thirds (67 per cent) of the men had vital exhaustion (15 per cent had a high level and 52 per cent had a moderate level) while,

2. Some 33 per cent were unaffected.

3. Nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) of men with high blood pressure had vital exhaustion — high in 58 per cent and moderate in 16 per cent.

In the overall group of men, the researchers analysed the association between vital exhaustion at baseline and the risk of having a heart attack. Compared to those without vital exhaustion, men with moderate or high levels had a 2.7-fold greater risk of a heart attack within five years, a 2.25 higher risk within 10 years, and a 2.1 raised risk within 14 years.

When the analysis was controlled for social factors (education, occupation, and marital status) and age, the influence of vital exhaustion on heart attack risk decreased but remained statistically significant.

What can be done? Here are some tips to keep heart attack at bay

When it comes to managing symptoms of a heart attack, one must know that it is your consciousness that can help you beat heart attack from affecting you. Below listed are some of the tips you must follow:

1. Exercise

One of the most common yet important tips to keep heart attack at bay is to exercise regularly. Exercising regularly can keep your immunity strong and help you stay fit and healthy.

2. Eating Healthy Diet

What you eat is what your body gives you back. Eating a healthy diet is always important to keep diseases at bay. Include heart-friendly foods in your diets such as — green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, etc., fatty fish or fish oil, avocados for those healthy fats, walnuts, and everybody’s favorite — dark chocolate.

3. Manage your weight

As discussed above, exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy and balanced diet is important to keep your heart happy.

4. Limit your alcohol intake and avoid smoking tobacco

Alcohol can have several negative effects on your body including your heart. Stay away from alcohol to stay safe from a heart attack.

So, all the men out there — do not worry about heart attacks. All you need to do is to stay alert and follow a healthy lifestyle. If you are someone who is facing the problem of extreme exhaustion these days — follow our tips and stay disease-free.