Heart diseases are the number one cause of death for both men and women. Every year millions succumb to various heart diseases. To add more woes — a new research has revealed that exhaustion levels in men can decide the risk of an upcoming heart attack. Yes if you are experiencing vital exhaustion then you are more likely to have a heart attack. The study also revealed that the risk of a myocardial infarction linked with exhaustion was particularly pronounced in never married divorced and widowed men. Heart Attack — Causes and symptoms A heart attack occurs when there is