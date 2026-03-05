Heart attack detection tests for men: List of essential screenings to predict an impending heart attack after 30

Yes, your body does send warning signs before the heart collapses completely. But, there is something else as well that can help predict an impending heart attack, read on to know more about it.

Heart Attack In Men: Heart attack is one of the leading causes of death globally. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), every year an estimated 19.8 million people died from CVDs, representing approximately 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Although, experts say that a heart attack is not limited to any age group or gender specifications, a recent study has revealed that men suffers most from cardiovascular health issues. In order to keep the heart safe, the doctors usually recommend certain tests that are essential after 30 to predict if you are at risk of an impending heart attack. Let's dissect these tests, and know how you can keep the organ and safe.

What Tests Can Predict An Impending Heart Attack In Men?

For men and their heart health, turning 30 is a landmark. It's easy to think heart attacks occur in later life; however, much of the groundwork for cardiovascular disease was laid long before the heart attack. To understand how one can predict and impending heart attack, and what parameters are included in checking the cardiovascular health we spoke to leading cardiologist Dr Jagjeet Deshmukh. Scroll down to the various tests that one must undergo after turning 30.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Jagjeet Deshmukh, Cardiologist, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune, said, "I recommend that men over 30 have a baseline lipid profile to evaluate cholesterol levels, blood pressure readings, and fasting blood sugars or HbA1c to evaluate for diabetes, and the high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) test to determine the presence of one of the most common causes of death inflammation. An ECG may help identify silent heart rhythm irregularities. For men with risk factors (family history, overweight, and/or smoking), TMT (treadmill tests) or echocardiograms may be recommended."

She further added, "These tests are not just for diagnosis; they're also tools to help us predict, and thus intervene, prior to the cardiovascular disease or event developing. By engaging in positive lifestyle changes (weight management, exercise routine and medical management when needed), the risk of having a heart attack can be significantly decreased. In fact, prevention is much more effective than treatment once a heart attack occurs."

