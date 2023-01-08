Heart Attack, Brain Stroke Kills 25 In Kanpur: Here's How Cold Waves Can Block Your Heart, Raise Your Blood Pressure

25 people have died in Kanpur following the sudden drop in temperature. Cold waves can be harsh on your health, here's how they can affect your heart.

A sudden drop in temperature in the North-India has left people of all age groups struggling with chronic health conditions. In a shocking report, coming in from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, at least 25 people have died due to sudden heart attacks and brain strokes due to the cold wave. According to the officials, seventeen of these died even before they could be given any medical aid.

How does a cold wave affect your heart? According to doctors, extremely low temperature often leads to a sudden increase in blood pressure and blood clotting, which can cause heart attack and brain stroke. Uttar Pradesh's control room of the Cardiology Institute has also reported a sudden spike in heart cases. "723 heart patients came to the emergency and OPD earlier last week."

Who Are At Risk of Heart Attacks Due To Cold Wave?

Heart attack is a condition that is marked by the sudden blockage in the heart created by certain health conditions, which can stop the blood flow in the arteries. It is a condition that can affect anyone, irrespective of age and gender. Speaking to IANS, a faculty member in the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow said that this condition in this cold weather is not only restricted to the elderly. There have been several cases where even teenagers have suffered heart attacks. "Everyone, irrespective of age, should keep warm and stay indoors as much as possible," IANS quoted.

Health Hazards Due To Extreme Cold Weather As India, especially the Northern region of the country is facing a sudden drop in temperature, and cold wave alerts are issued in several parts of the states, here are some of the health hazards that extremely cold weather can cause. Take note of them and make sure to get checked immediately as and when these symptoms appear. Hypertension, or high blood pressure Chronic headaches Cold and cough Can trigger migraine Can trigger sinusitis Heart attack Stroke Brain stroke Therefore, it is advisable that everyone must keep themselves warm and avoid stepping out unless important.