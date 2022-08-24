Heart Attack At Young Age: 7 Tips To Follow For A Healthy Heart

Check out this list of 7 heart-healthy measures that you can follow to keep your most important organ of the body happy.

The heart is one of those organs of your body, which plays a pivotal role in keeping you alive. While all the organs of the body are required to function properly in order for you to stay healthy, the heart, which pumps the blood to all the other parts of your body is one organ which requires maximum attention. The blood which is being pumped by the heart sends oxygen and nutrients to all parts of your body and carries away unwanted carbon dioxide and waste products.

In recent times, cases of heart attacks and cardiac arrests have increased massively among young people (this include people of all age group above 20). According to the official data, India is currently home to 25 % of all cases of heart-related ailments under 40 years. Why heart diseases are on the rise? Experts believe that this is mainly happening because of the sedentary lifestyle, unawareness and inertia on the part of the patient or family to ignore early symptoms of the condition.

What Is a Heart Attack?

Heart attacks happen when an artery which is supplying blood to our heart gets totally occluded by a clot forming over due to the accumulation of the cholesterol plaque or in some cases by only a blood clot. Some of the risk factors associated with heart attacks are - family history of heart diseases, narrow heart vessels, high levels of bad cholesterol (LDL), low levels of good cholesterol (HDL), diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity stress, inactivity, poor food choices, and smoking.

Symptoms of Heart Attacks

To stop a condition from getting worse or to treat it on time, one is required to know or have knowledge about the signs and symptoms of that condition. When it comes to heart attacks, here is a list of symptoms that are worth noting:

Chest pain Chest discomfort Feeling weak Light-headed Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back. Pain or discomfort in one or both arms or shoulders. Unable to breathe properly or shortness of breath. Extreme dehydration Sweating profusely Heart palpitation

7 Tips To Follow For A Healthy Heart

A Good Diet

What you eat is very important for your body as it provides the fuel that is required for the daily functioning of the organs. Try to follow a heart-healthy diet. What is that? Well, a heart-friendly diet includes complex carbohydrates with 4 to 5 servings of seasonal or fresh fruits and a plate full of green vegetables and an effective reduction in intake of processed and frozen foods (this can include cold cuts like sausages, salami, etc).

Exercising Daily

Working out on a regular basis can help your body not only stay in shape but also provide your body with several health benefits, one of them being heart health. Experts suggest that a daily workout of about 30 minutes or a total of 150 minutes in a week can save a person from suffering high blood pressure, diabetes and heart diseases.

Say No To Alcohol

One of the primary risk factors of a heart attack is the choice of lifestyle that one is following. Drinking too much alcohol is never good for the heart and can weaken it over time. Thus, to prevent a heart attack, one should avoid alcohol consumption.

Tobacco Consumption

Smoking or chewing tobacco can wreak havoc on your heart health. Therefore, to keep the heart healthy you must avoid the consumption of tobacco in any form.

Calm Down

One of the major risk factors for heart attacks is stress and anxiety. Therefore, one needs to alleviate the stress levels through meditation, effective yoga and other recreational activities like painting, swimming, gardening or music etc.

Yoga For Heart

If you are at risk of suffering a heart attack, then you must practice yoga asanas that are good for the heart. Some of the asanas include - Utthita Trikonasana or Extended triangle pose, Paschimottanasana or Seated forward bend pose, Ardha matsyendrasana or Half spinal twist pose, etc.

Control You Cholesterol

One of the major contributors to poor heart health is high levels of cholesterol. Therefore, to keep the heart healthy and happy, one needs to keep cholesterol levels under control.

(Disclaimer: The tips to maintain good heart health mentioned above are just a few suggestions and should not be mistaken as a medical remedy to cure heart problems permanently. We suggest you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet and lifestyle habits.)

