Heart attack at home: What to do in the first 60 minutes when symptoms begin? Cardiologist explains

Heart attack at home care tips: A cardiologist shares important steps that needs to be followed if you spot any signs of heart attack when at home. Remember! First 60 minutes will decide your survival chances.

Heart attack at home: What to do in the first 60 minutes when symptoms begin? Cardiologist explains

A heart emergency can occur for a person at home, just as it can occur anywhere else. When this happens, the emergency response generated within 60 minutes will decide the fate of that person's life. Heart emergencies can be a heart attack or a cardiac arrest.

An Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI), commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when a coronary artery becomes blocked (coronary occlusion), depriving a part of the heart muscle of oxygenated blood. The heart usually continues to beat, though it is injured.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is different; it occurs due to an electrical failure. The heart's conduction system malfunctions often due to ventricular fibrillation or pulseless ventricular tachycardia where ventricular quivering or chaotic rhythms prevent the heart from pumping blood. Cardiac output ceases abruptly, and blood stops flowing to the brain. Within moments, cerebral hypoxia begins, oxygen levels fall. Brain cells, delicate and irreplaceable, start to die within four to six minutes.

Why the First 60 Minutes Are Everything

Dr Sumit Mohan Dheer, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiologist, Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad, explains - "Without circulation, survival decreases by approximately seven to ten per cent with every passing minute. Globally, immediate bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) has been shown to double or even triple survival rates."

The first hour is not symbolic, it is biological. Early chest compressions generate minimal but vital cerebral perfusion, just enough blood flow to slow brain injury. Early defibrillation, particularly in shockable rhythms like ventricular fibrillation, can restore an organised heartbeat.

But in homes during such emergencies, these minutes feel like hours.

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Recognising the Emergency Before It Is Too Late

Cardiac arrest is abrupt, but unmistakable when caught early. Some signs to watch for:

Sudden loss of consciousness No carotid pulse Agonal (laboured, shallow) gasping or abnormal breathing Absence of spontaneous respiration Complete unresponsiveness

If you spot these symptoms, waste no time, act immediately by calling for emergency help. Simultaneously, begin hands-only CPR at once firm, continuous chest compressions in the centre of the chest at 100 120 compressions per minute. If an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is available, it should be used without hesitation; these devices provide clear, step-by-step voice instructions.

Perfect technique is less important in such a situation, what matters is immediate action.

The Silence That Steals Time

In many homes, the greatest threat is not the arrhythmia, it is hesitation. Families freeze, not knowing what to do. Gasping is mistaken for breathing. Fear of causing harm outweighs urgency, eventually delaying medical intervention. This could be a critical difference between recovery and grief.

Preparedness, thus, changes that situation, while training replaces paralysis with purpose.

How To Prevent a Heart Attack?

Sudden Cardiac Arrest often has underlying risk factors that include uncontrolled hypertension, dyslipidemia, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, central obesity, sedentary behaviour, tobacco exposure. Annual cardiovascular risk assessments blood pressure evaluation, lipid profile testing, electrocardiography (ECG) allow early detection and management.

CPR training for families transforms ordinary bystanders into immediate responders. Public access to AEDs in residential complexes and workplaces strengthens survival chains. Even adolescents can learn life-saving compressions.

After the Sirens

When an ambulance leaves, a home is never quite the same. The memory of that fall or the silence afterwards, lingers in the minds of those present. Cardiac arrest is sudden, but it does not always spell doom.

Preparation cannot prevent every crisis, but it can turn shock into action, and ordinary people into lifesavers. When a heart stops, the first 60 minutes belong to those who are present around. Learn CPR. Act immediately!

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