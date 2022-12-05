Heart Attack And Stroke In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments And More

Heart Attack And Stroke In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments And More

Scroll down to understand the symptoms and causes of strokes and cardiac arrest in dogs.

Pet parents want their fur babies to be healthy. Responsible pet parents keep a close eye on the signs of any disease or illness that their pet might be suffering from. Many diseases or illnesses might appear suddenly without any warning signs, so it's important to know how to deal with unexpected medical conditions. In this article, Dr. Lalit Kenjale, Veterinary officer at Wiggles will tell us more about the various causes and symptoms of strokes and cardiac arrest in dogs.

Strokes In Dogs

Stroke is caused by loss of blood flow to certain parts of the brain that leads to tissue damage and neurological abnormalities. Strokes are also known as cerebrovascular accidents. Two mechanisms cause strokes in dogs. The first is an obstruction in blood vessels (ischemic strokes), which often occurs due to things like blood clots, tumors, inflammation, and infections. The second mechanism is bleeding in the brain (hemorrhagic strokes) which results from the rupture of blood vessels of blood clotting disorders.

What Are The Symptoms And Causes of Strokes In Dogs?

Inability to walk, Head tilt, abnormal eye movements, abnormal eye positioning, loss of consciousness, abnormal behavior, falling to one side, and blindness are the main symptoms of strokes in dogs. Keeping a close eye on these symptoms and timely treatment can be a boon in giving your dog a quality life. There are a few underlying diseases like kidney disease, Cushing's disease, hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, bleeding disorders, hypothyroidism, and cancer that can lead to strokes in dogs. Apart from the diseases, high doses of steroids in some cases can lead to a stroke too.

Dog Stroke Treatment

Stroke treatment entirely depends on the underlying cause of the stroke. Vets will suggest the best treatment after studying the cause and health history of your dog and will also advise about the long-term care that needs to be taken after the stroke.

Cardiac Arrests In Dogs

Cardiac arrests (myocardial infarction) can occur in dogs of any breed. Cardiac arrest in dogs occurs when coronary arteries get blocked (or leak) and cut the flow of blood to the heart muscle. Lack of sufficient oxygen disrupts the heart's ability to beat effectively and reduces the effective pumping of blood to the heart & brain.

What Are The Symptoms And Causes of Cardiac Arrest In Dogs?

Unfortunately, the most recognizable symptom of cardiac arrest is usually collapsed. Cardiac arrest symptoms in canines can be subtle, so it's crucial to try & spot early warning signs as this could enable in preventing your pet from a fatal attack. Vomiting, panting, increased heart rate, fever, pain in front legs, difficulty in standing, confusion, immobility, seizure, lethargy, and anxiety can also be the symptoms of heart disease in dogs.

You may like to read

Possible Treatments For Cardiac Arrest In Dogs

After finding out the cause of the heart attack, the vet will prescribe a suitable treatment. Resuscitation may be required after a heart attack. Restoring blood flow is of prime importance and so certain medications may be given by the vets. Some cases may require surgery for removing the blockages. Apart from this, veterinarians can suggest a treatment suitable depending on the extent of the attack, the dog's medical history, etc.