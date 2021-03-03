Around 466 million people worldwide have disabling hearing loss, and 34 million of these are children. This number is unacceptable as about 60 per cent of hearing loss in children under 15 years of age is preventable, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The UN health agency estimates that up to 5 in every 1000 infants have severe-to-profound hearing impairment. In India, over 27,000 children are born deaf every year. However, hearing impairment or loss is often neglected as it cannot be seen and in most cases the diagnosis is delayed. On World Hearing Day (March 03, 2021), experts have called for the need for Universal Newborn Hearing Screening (UNHS) programme in India that will help diagnose hearing impairment early and allow timely interventions. Also Read - World Hearing Day: Major causes of hearing loss in children

Hearing Screening for newborn babies helps in early detection of congenital hearing loss and this test is in mandatory in other developed countries. But, in India, it is not included in the list of mandatory health screening procedures for newborn, except in the state of Kerala. In the absence of such a screening programme, parents can only identify hearing loss in children through language learning and comprehension over a period. Such delays cost children up to 24 months of precious time of cognitive development. In contrast, children in countries where UNHS is implemented can take corrective measure through early intervention by as low as six months.

Early diagnosis crucial for timely intervention

It is very important for parents, teachers, caretakers, guardians, and physicians to carefully observe the child for any signs for hearing loss and seek medical intervention at an early stage. If not taken note of, hearing loss is a lifetime loss for a child that can lead to developmental challenges, emotional issues, self-esteem struggle, and societal challenges, experts noted.

Currently, newborn screening for hearing is being done in all 61 (delivery points) Government hospitals in Kerala and in most private hospitals, according to Dr Mohammed Asheel, Executive Director, Kerala Social Security Mission, spoke about the cochlear implant scheme in the state.

If hearing aid does not help, then Cochlear Implant remains the only solution to give children their hearing. Many people have benefitted from advanced technology of cochlear implants and are able to lead normal lives. But unfortunately, there are many more who do not get help on time and live on with hearing issues.

“Around 1200 children have been operated under the Cochlear Implant Scheme in Kerala in the last 8 years. It is amazing to see how the lives of so many children in our state are being transformed. This World Hearing Day, I urge everyone to work together to spread awareness on all platforms so we can tackle hearing loss effectively,” Dr Asheel added.

Dr. Muhammed Noushad, Director, Dr. Noushad’s ENT Hospital and Research Centre, Kochi, also said that more than 1200 children have received the gift of hearing under the Kerala government’s Sruthitharangam programme.

He continued, “Our center has done more than 500 Cochlear implant surgeries at our hospital. Seeing these kids bounce back to life and have promising futures is extremely fulfilling.”

The ideal age of cochlear implantation for a child is below 1 year of age. But in India, majority cases are diagnosed late hence making the treatment late, said Dr. Hetal Marfatia – ENT Head of Department at KEM Hospital, Mumbai.

Early diagnosis is possible by testing every newborn for their hearing, he added.