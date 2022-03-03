World Hearing Day 2022: 5 Risky Listening Practices That Can Lead To Hearing Loss

The theme of this year's World Hearing Day is "To hear for life, listen with care" which will focus on the importance of safe listening as a means of maintaining good hearing across the life course and hearing loss prevention.

Hearing is an essential and a powerful special sense animals are bestowed with, and intelligible hearing, the ability to couple intellect with the sounds that are perceived, is something we humans are bestowed with, thus differentiating from the rest of the animal kingdom. Hearing plays a quintessential role is acquiring knowledge and thereby nurturing one's skills.

The hearing apparatus essentially consists of the external and the internal domains- the ear pinna and the ear canal form the external domain while the middle ear and the inner ear (the cochlea) along with the neural circuits (the cochlear nerve) and the higher processing centers (auditory cortex) in the brain forming the internal domains. Both these portions of the apparatus play their respective roles in hearing.

Sound, as transmitted in a mechanical waveform is propagated through the air, travels through the external auditory canal, and hits the tympanic membrane resulting in vibration of the membrane in a specific manner, which then is propagated through the intact bony ossicular chain, which in turn then stimulates the inner ear fluids. The inner ear fluids (within the cochlea) are separated by extremely delicate microscopic membranes, lined by highly sensitive neural components with their associated appendages (outer and inner hair cells). The vibrations of these membranes as facilitated by the inner ear fluid movement is converted into electrical potentials by these specialized hair cells and these neural impulses are transmitted through the cochlear nerve to the brain for further processing. Any discrepancy in the above-mentioned arrangement hampers the normal hearing.

Things that can have deleterious effects on your hearing

Loud sounds always have deleterious effect on hearing as the quantum of wear and tear increases with them. The distinctive mechanisms by which loud sound damages hearing are - by disrupting the hair cells and their appendages, hypoxia of the inner ear fluid due to excitotoxicity and damage to the auditory nerve synapses at the cochlea.

Many practices followed commonly could have a negative impact on hearing be it on long-term or short-term. Hearing high intensity sounds causes a significant wear and tear of the sensory epithelium of the inner ear by one of the aforementioned mechanisms causing transient or permanent hearing impairment. Falling asleep with the earphones on while the music still playing at louder intensity has become quite common with the incidence of sudden noise induced hearing loss especially in young population. The safety mechanisms of the middle ear which protect the inner ear from high intensity sounds (stapedial reflex) diminishes during sleep, hence rendering the ear vulnerable to noise induced hearing loss.

Exposure to loud noise while under the influence of alcohol or any other similar intoxication also is detrimental (as the higher inhibitory centers are impaired under intoxication) and thereby hampering the safety mechanism of the middle ear. Also, consuming high quantity of alcohol or other beverages (also substance abuse) acutely reduces the blood flow to the inner ear. So exposure to loud sounds during this phase, increases the magnitude of excitoxicity resulting in more permanent damage to the sensory epithelium.

The other lifestyle factors having ill-effects on hearing are smoking, dehydration, not wearing hearing protective gear at noisy workplaces etc.

Deafness, both congenital and acquired, is a socioeconomic burden on a society, is unfortunately increasing in the ever-growing populations all across the world, and it should be a collective effort to adhere to healthy lifestyle and also healthy hearing practices to reduce the burden of deafness on the society.

The WHO's 'World Report On Hearing' launched last year highlighted noise control as one of the seven key H.E.A.R.I.N.G. interventions and stressed the importance of mitigating exposure to loud sounds.

The article is contributed by Dr Sampath Chandra Prasad Rao, Consultant-Ear, Nose & Throat, Skull Base Surgery, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road.