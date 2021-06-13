The freedom to listen to what you like with a pair of headphones is probably one of the most convenient things, especially because they help you fight the tyranny of working from home. From your favourite podcasts to even your favourite movie, they allow you to wear headphones for longer periods of time each day. But the continuous pumping of sound in the ear can be very harmful. It can be worse for children who set the volume too high for too long. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 40 million adults experience hearing loss due to exposure to loud noise. Also Read - Skipping Therapy For Your Autistic Kids During The Pandemic Is Not A Great Idea; Here's Why

Constant Use Of Headphones May Affect Children’s Hearing

Experts from the Quiet Coalition, a US-based nonprofit have warned that increased use of headphones and earbuds is likely to cause hearing problems in youngsters due to their auditory system development being inadequate. Children, teens, and young adults listen to music at volumes that are higher than the worldwide recommended public health limit of 70 decibels of average recreational noise exposure for a year.

Daniel Fink from Quiet Coalition said that personal listening devices, especially for younger people; transportation noise; household appliances; power tools; and entertainment are all sources of nonoccupational noise exposure in everyday life. He further elaborated that the recommended exposure level for noise – 85 dBA, is not safe for children.

According to Fink, a noise level that won’t protect industrial employees or heavy equipment operators from hearing damage is simply too high for a small child whose ears to last a lifetime. The risk of hearing loss in children is higher because the auditory system development is incomplete, and normal hearing health is vital for learning and socialization. Communication problems, social isolation, an increased risk of falls and accidents, and health concerns, including dementia later in life, are all linked to acquired hearing loss.

How Do Earphones Damage The Ears?

Hearing loss can occur as a result of repeated exposure to loud noises. Loud noises are harmful to the ears in general. When sound is transmitted normally, it converges on the ear canal and then travels via the nerve to the drum, where it is perceived. When you wear earbuds, the sound is concerted and gets bombarded directly on the eardrums. Long-term use of earbuds can cause damage ranging from temporary to permanent. It can lead to frequent headaches, hearing loss, tinnitus and dizziness. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also confirmed that regular exposure to loud noise can also lead to high blood pressure, increased heart rate and cardiovascular disease.

Experts recommend using one headphone at a time and keep giving each ear some rest. You can also talk to your child about the hazards of loud noises to their hearing to help them make a better decision the next time they want to crank up the volume.

(with inputs from IANS)