The freedom to listen to what you like with a pair of headphones is probably one of the most convenient things especially because they help you fight the tyranny of working from home. From your favourite podcasts to even your favourite movie they allow you to wear headphones for longer periods of time each day. But the continuous pumping of sound in the ear can be very harmful. It can be worse for children who set the volume too high for too long. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) around 40 million adults experience hearing loss