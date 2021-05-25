Age-related hearing loss affects millions of people across the world and cases of the condition continue to rise. Studies suggest that it is the fourth leading cause of years lived with disability especially in developed countries. While many factors contribute to hearing loss a new study has found that osteoporosis and low bone density (LBD) can also contribute to the onset of the problem in women. The study published in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society found that people with osteoporosis or low bone density are at a higher risk of suffering from hearing loss. The research team discovered