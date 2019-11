Even simple diseases like pneumonia and urinary tract infection may adversely affect brain cells if you are at an old age. ©Shutterstock.

According to a new study, ‘adults with age-related hearing loss have higher rates of cognitive decline’. Researchers from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons say that this decline may start even at the earliest stages of hearing loss. In this stage, you may not even be aware that you have this condition. This study was published online in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

Researchers say that age-related hearing loss is one of the most common health disorders of ageing. It affects almost two-thirds of the elderly who are over the age of 70 years. But, only few go in for any kind of hearing-related tests. Fewer still seek treatment for this condition.

For the purpose of the study, researchers looked at data from 6,451 adults (average age 59) who were enrolled in two ethnically diverse epidemiologic studies. All participants had to go through hearing and cognitive testing as part of the studies. Researchers found that for every 10 dB decrease in hearing, there was a significant decrease in cognitive ability. They noticed that the largest decrease in cognitive ability occurred in those whose hearing was just starting to become impaired, just 10 dB off the perfect mark.

CAUSES OF COGNITIVE DECLINE IN OLDER ADULTS

There are many reasons behind the cognitive decline that some older adults go through. Let us take a look at some of the most common causes.

Effect of prescription drugs

Many medications come with side=effects. And, some of them may interfere with your brain function. Drugs like sedatives, tranquilisers, and anti-cholinergic medications have this side-effect.

Electrolyte imbalance

Sometimes, you may experience an imbalance in your blood chemistry. You may have too much or too less of sodium, calcium or glucose in your blood. This can cause confusion and cognitive impairment. This can usually be resolved but if the abnormality continues for too long it can affect brain function. You may face these imbalances if you have a kidney or liver disorder.

Vitamin deficiencies

If you have a deficiency of vitamin B12, other B vitamins and folate, it may lead to cognitive decline over the years. Make sure that you eat right and have well balanced and nutritious meals. Add foods rich in vitamins and minerals to your diet.

Mental condition

If you are chronically stressed, depressed or anxious, it may lead to cognitive problems later on in life. Try to be happy. Exercise more and be social. Listen to music, meditate and try to spend some time alone in nature. All this will help you to be mentally healthy.

Neurodegenerative condition

Dementia, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s can take a toll on cognition by slowly damaging and killing neurons. It may start as mild cognitive impairment and gradually lead to dementia. You need to seek medical help at the first signs of dementia.

Infections

Sometimes, certain infections may also cause cognitive decline. Even simple diseases like pneumonia and urinary tract infection may adversely affect brain cells if you are at an old age. Seek medical treatment immediately if you se any signs of an infection, however mild it may be.