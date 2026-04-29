Hearing AIDS for hearing loss: WHO needs them, benefits for brain health, and risks of ignoring treatment

Know who should use hearing aids, how they support brain health, and the risks of untreated hearing loss for better long-term well-being.

Among the scientifically proven tools of dealing with hearing loss is hearing aids today. They are particularly useful with individuals with mild to moderate sensorineural hearing loss. These may be age-related and exposure to high levels of sound over a long period. According to recent studies, these hearing aids can also affect the brain's long-term health.

Who should consider using hearing aids?

According to Dr. (Major) Rajesh Bhardwaj, Consultant, ENT, MedFirst ENT Centre, "The hearing aids are commonly regarded as being utilised by those who have severe hearing difficulties, which is not always the case. As per the new standards, hearing aids should be prescribed for all persons with any degree of hearing impairment and speech comprehension difficulties."

"This goes along with adults with age-related hearing loss, or presbycusis, which usually starts in middle age, and is more noticeable after 50 years of age. Hearing aids could also help people who have been exposed to long periods of loud sound like factory workers or those who use headphones regularly," the doctor added.

Importance of hearing aids for children and tinnitus patients

Hearing aids are also required by children and young people with hearing loss to help with their speech, language and learning. Listening tools may also prove beneficial during the acquisition of listening skills at an early age and enhancement of communication skills. Other than that, hearing aids can be very useful to individuals who have tinnitus, a condition that is characterised by sounds in the ears. The inner sounds may be made less disturbing to the patients through amplifying the external sound.

Risks of untreated hearing loss

The value of hearing aids is clear when one takes into consideration that hearing issues left untreated may lead to isolation, depression and cognitive impairment among other adverse effects. Nevertheless, the number of people who may potentially use the benefits of hearing aids and choose to do so is limited due to the lack of awareness of the issue and the existing solutions.

Effectiveness of hearing aids in daily life

Speaking about the effectiveness of hearing aids it is necessary to mention the results of a great number of studies and clinical tests carried out on this question. Individuals on hearing aids are said to significantly enhance their skills on comprehending speech in real-life contexts, when speaking at home and at other places as well. Such individuals also show improvements in their psychological well-being.

You may like to read

Hearing aids and their role in mental and cognitive health

Hearing aids do not just increase the hearing capacity but also make it easier to interact and communicate throughout the day. People are not alone anymore as they can easily communicate and participate in discussions in the group. Better involvement also helps to promote a better mood and well-being. The recent research indicates that hearing aids can potentially play a role in preventing the progression of ageing-related cognitive impairment. The brain is still involved in the processing of auditory stimuli hence less mental effort is exerted in the comprehension of language.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.