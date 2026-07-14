Healthy, young and never smoked? New study reveals why lung cancer still happens

A groundbreaking study explains why healthy and young non-smokers can still develop lung cancer. It highlights hidden genetic changes and environmental exposures that may increase risk.

Lung cancer.

Smoking and old age have been traditionally associated with increased risk factors for lung cancer. But there has been an alarming increase in young adults especially women under 50 who have never smoked and now have lung cancer. A study presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) suggests that environmental factors such as potential exposure to pesticides may be helping to drive this surprising trend.

Method of the study

A team of researchers from the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center (USC Norris) analyzed data from the Epidemiology of Young Lung Cancer (EoYLC) which included 187 people who were diagnosed with lung cancer before age 50. The information provided by participants included demographic, smoking history, diet and cancer diagnosis data.

The researchers compared the participants' eating habits with those of the general US population using the Healthy Eating Index (HEI) which measures overall diet quality. Scientists discovered that young non-smoking lung cancer patients had healthier eating habits consisting of fruits, vegetables and whole grains compared to the average American.

Possible role of pesticide exposure

One interesting result of the findings was that a large number of young adults who had lung cancer said they were eating healthier diets than the average young adult. The increased risk is thought to be due to the environment especially if the produce is from commercial crops and pesticides have not been thoroughly washed off.

Previous studies have shown that farmers who are chronically exposed to pesticides have been found to have increased incidence of lung cancer. The present study did not directly assess participants' exposure to pesticides but the results highlight the need to consider the possibility that some environmental chemicals may play a role in the development of lung cancer in non-smokers.

Why women may be at greater risk

The study drew attention to a huge gender gap when women under 50 who have never smoked were found to develop lung cancer more frequently than men of the same age. The researchers noted that women in the study were generally more likely to eat more fruits, vegetables and whole grains than were their male counterparts. But scientists state that further research is necessary to establish if this connection is associated with environmental exposure, hormones or other biological factors.

You may like to read

Different types of lung cancer

It was also noted that the lung cancers detected in these younger adults seemed to be different from typical smoking-related lung cancers. Earlier studies have also indicated that cancers that develop in younger individuals may be different types suggesting that different mechanisms in younger individuals may cause the disease.

The rise in lung cancer amongst young non-smokers has been blamed on other factors, beyond smoking. Other environmental factors such as air pollution, chemical exposures and occupational hazards are also being explored as potential causes. The fact that these risk factors are being identified is important as many patients diagnosed with lung cancer at a young age do not have the typical characteristics of lung cancer, the researchers say.

The researchers caution that the possible association between pesticide exposure and lung cancer is not established and therefore should not deter consumers from consuming fruits and vegetables which are an important part of a healthy diet.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, screening or treatment recommendations.