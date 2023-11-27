Should Healthy People Get Blood Tests Done?

Do you get routine blood tests done? (Photo: Freepik)

According to an expert, health conditions like high cholesterol or diabetes often show no symptoms in their early stages; blood tests can detect them early on.

A common question that many health experts get asked is whether people should get their blood tested from time-to-time to rule out any health problems. Even a person who appears 'healthy', may be harbouring certain health issues, and it is advisable to conduct tests, especially after a certain age. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee took to Instagram to stress on the importance of such tests, stating that "awareness" is the first step towards "better health".

According to the expert, if you have a family history of type-2 diabetes, high cholesterol and heart disease, among other such things, and you are marginally overweight, are in your 40s and highly-stressed, it is very important to do a blood test to get to know your blood sugar levels, your HBA1C and your cholesterol levels. "You do not want to catch it very late in life, because by then, the damage would have already been done. [Getting a blood test done] helps you in case you have a family history of medical problems. It is better to test regularly," Mukerjee said.

She added that in case someone has a propensity towards certain diseases, or has nutritional deficiencies, it is all the more important to get tested. The expert also said that some people may experience hair fall, dry skin problems, low energy and weakness issues. "It is important to then do some blood tests to figure out deficiencies [in the body] and fill those up before they cause major problems."

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee)

Mukerjee added that if you have a selenium deficiency, you may face thyroid problems and that may lead to hair fall. "There are lots of things that one needs to know. It is important to do blood tests even if you do not have a labelled disease. It is time we stop practising reactive healthcare and start practising prevention," she stated.

In the caption accompanying the video, the expert also said that health conditions like high cholesterol or diabetes often show no symptoms in their early stages. "Blood tests can detect these conditions early on, allowing for timely intervention and prevention of potential complications." The nutritionist warned that even individuals leading a healthy lifestyle can have underlying health issues that may go unnoticed without proper screening.

"Blood tests provide valuable insights into our internal health, assessing factors like nutrient deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, or organ function," she concluded.

You may like to read