Healthy Menstruation: What Are Period Panties And What Are The Benefits

Monthly menstruation comes with a lot of challenges for a woman. The period panty can provide a solution to all concerns. Read on to know more.

The modern world has seen a huge improvement in products related to intimate hygiene. From the early days when papyrus was used as a menstrual product, to the recent past when cloth was used until the advent of a sanitary pad. However, we didn't stop there. Different options for different types of menstruators' comfort were also introduced. These included tampons, menstrual cups, menstrual discs, and even period panties. Which, by the way, takes the cake in the comfort department because it's essentially like wearing normal underwear and for when you're on your period!

Must sound like bliss to every menstruator because who wouldn't want to avoid the rashes that come with pads, or try the tricks and folds of a menstrual cup? Or fear constantly staining oneself? The multiple fabrics and layers in the period panty absorb light to medium flow, making it leak-proof too. Not a lot of people are aware that period panties are essentially a game-changer because that is not their only use.

Worried About Period Stains? Here's The Solution

The period panty can provide a solution to all concerns. Be it period, light incontinence, sweat, weak bladder, travel, or daily discharge, it is designed to keep the wearer dry and fresh with its 30ml capacity and 4-6 hours of leak protection and to absorb the expelled sticky moisture, which is what successfully manages to keep the area dry. So, no more worrying about changing outfits to escape the bulky pads, discomfort, and rash!

Of all benefits, the one that prevails is the period panty's ability to be rewashed and reused. This feature makes the panty sustainable as it can be used for up to 6 months at a time. In a day and age where menstrual products are all about use and throw, the environment is only being harmed in the process. Since it is considered to be one of the most user-friendly menstrual products, the period panty is used for menstruators of all ages!

Curious to know how a normal, everyday-looking panty can be so superabsorbent too? The answer is in the layers that make up one! The bamboo fiber and 5% of lycra are what is used in the making of this type of underwear's body because they are naturally lightweight and breathable, making it a good choice for menstruators to stay cool and dry throughout the day. The top layer is made of soft cotton, the middle layer of bamboo fiber, cotton, and polyester, and lastly, the final layer is made of 100% breathable TPU to seal the drip! This means changing outfits is going to be your choice, instead of a need. As it should be.

So find yourself a period panty that is super safe, secure, and durable. Oh, and it's a bonus if it's friendly with all the right greens- the environment as well as your pocket!

(With inputs from Devidutta Dash - Founder & CEO Lemme Be, GenZ Inclusive Period Care.)