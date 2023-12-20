Healthy Heart: 7 Safety Measures For People With Heart Conditions During Winter

Winter Heart Attack Risk: 7 Safety Measures For People With Heart Conditions During Chilly Weather.

As the temperature drops, people with existing heart conditions should take extra precautions and avoid seasonal illnesses and infections. The risk of heart attacks is particularly high during winter, especially for older people, but it is also becoming more common in younger individuals. Sudden changes in the temperature can lead to unexpected heart damage or exacerbate symptoms, potentially increasing the likelihood of hospitalization or even death. Heart attacks are a significant cause of death all over the world. Hence heart patients must prioritize their cardiac health during the winter months.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Rishi Bhargava, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said that some contributing factors can cause your heart to collapse during the winter season. Let's learn more about those contributing risk factors and understand how you can keep your heart healthy and safe from the winter chills.

Winter Heart Health: How Cold Weather Affects Your Heart

This is how the cold weather takes a toll on one's heart:

Reduced Blood Flow

The narrowing and contraction of blood vessels in cold temperatures reduces the blood supply to the body, increasing metabolic stress and potentially raising blood pressure. This puts extra strain on the heart.

Change In Body Temperature

Maintaining a healthy body temperature becomes more challenging in cold weather, requiring the heart to work harder to pump heated blood and cope with the increased load.

Increases Angina Attacks

Cold weather can intensify and increase the frequency of angina attacks by narrowing coronary arteries.

Winter Heart Attack Risk Factors

What increases your chances of suffering a heart attack during the winter:

Indulging in unhealthy behaviors such as excessive eating, alcohol consumption, late nights, and emotional stress during winter festivities can also place considerable stress on the heart. Even leisure travel during winter can disrupt daily routines and activities, adding to cardiac strain. Extreme cold conditions often lead to reduced physical activity due to staying indoors, which further slows down cardiac circulation. Overall, cold weather has a multifaceted impact on the heart's functioning and health.

Apart from all that is mentioned above, during the winter, minor ailments such as colds, sore throats, and coughs are also prevalent. Although these illnesses are usually mild, they can pose a significant risk to individuals with pre-existing heart conditions.

Tips for Heart Patients in Cold Weather

Everyone should take precautions in cold environments, but those with heart conditions need to be especially careful. Here are some effective tips to maintain heart health during the winter months:

Minimize time spent outdoors in the cold. Wear multiple layers of warm clothing if you do go outside. Avoid overexertion and strenuous physical activity in the cold, as it can lead to serious heart issues. Be mindful of overheating, which can occur when wearing warm clothing and exercising, and can have negative effects on those with heart disease. If you notice yourself sweating while outside, take it seriously and head indoors immediately. Refrain from alcohol and don't follow an unhealthy lifestyle. Before venturing outdoors, abstain from alcohol as it can cause your skin's blood vessels to expand, creating a sensation of warmth while drawing heat away from your vital organs. Ensure adequate hydration by drinking plenty of water, as rapid dehydration in cold weather can strain the metabolic system. Opt for light, easily digestible meals and avoid excessive consumption of sweets, salty, and oily foods during holiday festivities. Take a flu vaccination to mitigate the heightened risk of flu during winter due to low indoor humidity and freezing temperatures. Individuals with cardiac issues are particularly vulnerable to the flu. Obtain a flu shot and promptly seek medical attention if flu symptoms manifest. Most importantly, be attuned to your body's responses to cold weather and be vigilant for warning signs of a heart attack.

Bottom Line

To safeguard your well-being, consult a cardiologist to assess your heart health and receive guidance on necessary precautions for reducing heart-related risks in cold environments.