Healthy Ageing: Why Social Connection Matters For Mental Health In Older Adults

Older adults experinces new emotional realities with evolution of different lifestlye demands. Expert shares how social connection is emerging as a fundamental pillars.

In India, retirement has often been associated with slowing down or stepping aside. However, today, older adults are healthier, globally exposed, financially independent, and intellectually engaged. This stage is not about decline, but about stepping into one's peak powers with intention and confidence. However, it is important to note that the third stage of life is not a withdrawal from activity but a shift toward clarity and deliberate decision-making.

What Is The Third Stage Of Life?

If the first stage of life is centred on learning and the second on building careers, families, responsibilities, then the third stage is about contribution, shaped by experience. It is a phase in which people have decades of experience, insight and skill, including the flexibility to choose how they want to use it.

"It is not defined by age, but by mindset," Arun Paul, Founder and CEO of Priya Living, states, "The social structures surrounding this stage have undergone substantial transformation at the same time. The everyday social rhythm that older individuals used to live in has evolved due to India's move toward nuclear families and more metropolitan lives."

Importance Of Social Connection In Older Adults

Paul states that this evolution has introduced new emotional realities, in which many individuals persistently experience loneliness. There can be a loss of identity after stepping away from professional roles. Daily intellectual stimulation may reduce. Even in situations of financial security, emotional connection may not always be present. Urban environments can be vibrant, yet without intentional community, they may also feel isolating. It is within this context that community-led, multigenerational living models become meaningful within the ecosystem.

"Meaningful social connection is emerging as a fundamental pillar of mental health in later life because it restores both identity and purpose. Extended families provided emotional support and regular engagement in previous generations," said Paul. "Those structures evolved the cultivation of connections needs to evolve as well. It is not the quantity of activity that sustains wellbeing, but the depth of relationships, conversations rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and continuity.

"Thoughtfully designed communities nurture this by creating environments where people feel empowered, engaged, and connected to something larger than themselves. When connection is authentic and consistent, the third stage of life becomes a period of vitality, influence, and renewed momentum."

Echoing the expert prespectives the National Institute of Health (NIH) also outlines that older adults with positive attitudes toward ageing tend to better adapt to the ageing process, exhibit better physical and mental health and actively participate in social activities, resulting in enhancing life satisfaction and well-being. Whereas older adults with negative attitudes toward ageing may develop or experience anxiety and depression, which may reduce health-promoting behaviours and social interactions, which could ultimately result in deteriorating health and increased feelings of isolation. The NIH concludes, "Encouraging participation in narrative-based interventions may promote active engagement, self-identity, and resilience."

