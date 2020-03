No doubt technology has revolutionized the health care industry by improving efficiency of health care facilities and patient outcomes across the globe. However, these advancements also come with some limitations. Here are top health technology hazards we also need to be aware of:

health techno;Put Patient data at Risk

Researchers are worried that software vulnerabilities may allow hackers to gain unauthorized remote access to hospitals’ networked IT systems and devices. This could disrupt operations, hinder care delivery and put patients’ safety at risk.

They also pointed out that cybercriminals could also use the stolen data to file fraudulent medical claims and get medications for reselling.

Unclean Endoscopes Can Spread Diseases

Thanks to flexible endoscopes, physicians can explore the body’s cavities and organs in remarkable detail. However, these devices can also harbour dangerous pathogens which can lead to outbreaks of deadly diseases. The ECRI Institute identified inadequate cleaning of flexible endoscopes as the greatest health technology hazard hospitals in 2016.

Missed alarms

There are alarms on medical devices, such as infusion pumps, ventilators, and dialysis units. These alarms alert patients about potential dangers. However, patients’ lives can be at risk if the medical devices do not detect alarms or medical staff do not respond to alarms on time.

Exposure Dangers From CT

Inappropriate use and dose levels of CT can lead to unnecessary radiation exposure for patients. For CT safety, radiologists, medical physicists and clinical staff to be aware of appropriate use of diagnostic imaging. Also, people involved in the procedure should make sure that radiation doses are as low as possible while maintaining image quality.

Misconnections of Feeding Tube

One of the most serious mistakes is when nutrients intended for the gastrointestinal tract are inadvertently delivered elsewhere, such as the vasculature. This can even cause death, usually by embolus or sepsis.

Experts recommend making connectors and adaptors uniform, so that built-in incompatibility will prevent misconnections. They also suggest color-coding.

Surgical Fires

Surgical Fires can cause fatal airway burns and facial disfigurement. These can occur due to inappropriate of oxidizers, ignition sources, and fuels in the operating room. To avoid surgical fires, it is important that each member of the surgical team understand the role played by these divices.