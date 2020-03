High blood pressure can increase your risk of heart attack or stroke. Regularly monitoring your blood pressure can help you prevent the risk. But visiting a doctor every month may sound near to impossible, given your busy schedule. Here technology comes to your rescue. A home monitor may help you keep tab of your blood pressure level and avoid health complications.

With these smart blood pressure monitors, you can easily spot any trends or patterns in your body and make lifestyle changes more quickly. You can show the results to your doctor so that he/she better treatment options. If you have made up your mind to invest in one, here are the smart blood pressure monitors you can consider –

Omron 10 Series

The best about this monitor is that it supports two users. So, if you have a family with two people needing blood pressure measurements, this is the best one. The Omron 10 Series has big screen which makes reading measurement easier. As it takes an average from three consecutive readings, the results are very accurate. The device can store 100 readings per person.

Omron HeartGuide

If you’re looking for a wrist blood pressure monitor, you can go for the Omron HeartGuide. You can wear it throughout the day, and it will keep recording your readings. Besides, it tracks your steps and monitor your sleep to compare your blood pressure with your everyday activity. What’s more, the HeartGuide can also display your phone’s notifications.

QardioArm

This device comes with an app, which keeps a record of all readings in calendar form. The QardioArm is easy to use. You can connect the QardioArm monitor to your iOS/Android smartphone, tablet or smartwatch, using Bluetooth. Register your personal details (height, weight, age), and wrap the unit around your upper arm. Press start button on your mobile device to monitor your blood pressure and pulse rate. You can share the results to your doctor, by simply hitting the share icon.

Kinetik Bluetooth blood pressure monitor

This is the most affordable option among the list. This home blood pressure monitor can send data to your smartphone. The cuff comes equipped with a large, easy to read display that can store 60 user readings.