It is important to keep track of your daily activities to maintain your overall health. From counting calories to monitoring blood pressure and tracking sleep, technology assists in achieving this goal from the comfort of our own home.

Health tech is becoming increasingly more important in our lives. Below are 5 smart health devices that you must have at home. Not just these devices can help you to help you stay fit, but also manage chronic health conditions, and even save your life.

QardioArm

This is a wireless blood pressure monitor that measures your systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure and heart rate. Connect to the Qardio Heart Health app, and it will graph and interpret results automatically. It will also remind you to test blood pressure, share the results with your doctor.

Contour Next One

It is one of the best glucose meters on the market. You can also connect Contour Next One to the Contour Diabetes app, which is a data management tool. This device comes with a smartLIGHT feature which gives an instant indicator of blood glucose results.

It also has a handy second-chance sampling feature that alerts you to reapply blood if the first sample is insufficient to take a reading. The affordability and availability of test strips make Contour Next One different from other glucose meters.

Alivecor KardiaMobile EKG Monitor

This small, handy EKG monitor from AliveCor allows you to track your heart health anytime, anywhere. This device delivers a medical-grade electrocardiogram (ECG) to your smartphone in just 30 seconds.

iHealth Air

Pulse oximeters are not only for people with respiratory diseases. It is a must-have device for fitness fanatics too. A pulse oximeter can help monitor the oxygen levels during a workout. This allows you to make adjustments to improve oxygen flow throughout the fitness session.

Looking for a pulse oximeter? Go for the iHealth Air. This accurately measures blood oxygen level, pulse rate, and perfusion index. Just clip it to your finger for a reading anytime, anywhere.

Xiaomi Smart Mi Air Purifier 2S

This smart device can purify your room in only ten minutes. Xiaomi Smart Mi Air Purifier 2S boasts of a 360 triple-layer filter process and a high performing 310m3/h CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It comes with an iOS and Android app that allows you to schedule your air purification at any time.