The Fourth Industrial Revolution, or Industry 4.0 is rapidly transforming daily life for people around the world. New technologies like artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IOT) are greatly impacting the healthcare industry. They have not only made our lives easier, but they are also saving lives by advancing our medical science.

Technology is evolving faster than ever, and the healthcare industry is about to witness significant changes in the next few years. The digital health market is estimated to reach $206 billion by 2020. Health care companies around the world redefining themselves with digital transformation. Below are five technological innovations that will impact health care in 2020. Get ready for these technology trends –

AI applications

Many healthcare companies have started adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve their customer experience and streamline their business operations. AI applications has improved the speed and accuracy of the diagnosis process. In the US, the FDA has approved the first AI-based diagnostic device that can identify eye disease by examining photos of the retina. This year, there will be wider adoption of AI applications and a growing pool of providers.

Telemedicine

Telemedicine is a solution to the problem of physician appointment wait times. Also, it is making easier for patients to get access to specialists, which in turn improves diagnosing and treatment. Hospitals are able reduce readmission rates by providing real-time monitoring of patients outside the office. Wearable devices allow remote monitoring of the patients. More hospitals may consider including remote monitoring systems in post-discharge plans for patients this year.

The Internet of Medical Things (IOMT)

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is born out of the combination of IoT, telemedicine and telehealth technologies. This new approach includes the use of a number of wearables, including ECG and EKG monitors. IoMT provide other medical measurements, such as skin temperature, glucose level, and blood pressure readings too. By 2020, between 20 and 30 billion IoMT devices are expected to be deployed in the health care industry.

Cloud computing

Healthcare organizations will gradually rely on cloud computing for record keeping needs. Cloud-based solutions provide both patients and healthcare providers better access to health records, and make the consultation process more convenient.

Augmented reality systems

Virtual and augmented reality solutions are a boon to the healthcare industry. VR headsets are used for treating individuals who have concerns ranging from dementia to cognitive impairments. Augmented reality systems allow doctors to compare data to real-world scenes to make diagnoses and plan for procedures.