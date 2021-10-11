Health Safety Drills at Business Corporate Parks is a Must, States Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd

Ziqitza is a "one-stop solution" for corporate wellness healthcare solutions that offers services like Ambulance at Site and on Subscription, Wellness at Workplace, Medical Rooms and Occupational Health Centre.

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd, as an Emergency Service Provider for last 15 years believe that employees are the most important part of any organisation and we leave no stone unturned in ensuring their safety.

India, a country of more than a billion people saw the employment boost decades ago, with small and large companies making a debut in the Indian subcontinent. Gradually, as the economy opened, India came to be perceived as the land of opportunity by Multi-National Companies (MNCs) and investors alike in many sectors including IT, healthcare, hospitality, and others. Today, many thousands of individuals continue to work in MNCs across the country, due to boundless opportunities, good facilities in addition to enticing remunerations. The procedure of getting into an MNC is usually lengthy, like medical tests, aptitude tests, interviews, and other filtration procedures need to be passed in order to land a placement.

Experts at Ziqitza says, nonetheless, when we demand so much skill, dedication, and hard work from employees, certain safety measures and basic requirements need to be provisioned for their benefits as well. One such indispensable skill set that each adult needs to be sensitized towards and equipped with is with regards to emergency safety. Suck skills not only helps individuals know how to help themselves and others during an unforeseen emergency but also keeps the panic in control, since employees are made aware of the steps that need to be taken in order to minimize harm or damage caused. It helps ingrain a responsible health and safety practice as well as ensures risk assessments to promote a healthy and safe working culture.

Drill is yet another pragmatic training module that needs to see the break of dawn in the Indian MNC workspace scenario, particularly. Emergency Drills become of paramount importance especially during fire outbreaks or earthquakes, when people need to evacuate the workspace. One of the important benefits of it is the readiness of a campus community in responding to any type of crisis that requires occupants to seek protective shelter inside or outside of a building. Evacuation is necessary when conditions inside the building are hazardous to human life like in the case of fire outbreaks, whereas sheltering-in is of utmost necessity when the conditions outside of a building present a hazard like a storm or a cyclone. Ensuring that employees are made aware of the manners in which they need to respond during an emergency, helps reduces panic, fear, and anxiety during and after an emergency. Similar training drills were conducted by ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan.

Speaking about the importance of Health Safety training sessions,Mr. Nandadeep Pandharkar Sr. Vice President, Ziqitza Healthcare says, such sessions should be a part of the orientation or induction programs, all employees should be taught how to respond to emergencies, there would be hundreds of thousands of people who could be superheroes in everyday life. Because, unlike more materialistic things in life, investments of such kind are only required once in a lifetime and can leave a tremendous positive impact on many lives.Simple steps like such training sessions with professional medical practitioners can help save lives and bring the number of occupation related deaths & accidents down drastically.It makes a good business sense as it is an investment and not an expense.We are currently serving over 70 leading corporate organisations & hospitals pan India to make their workplace safe. We have also successfully set up clinics onsite at various industrial locations with trained medical practitioners to provide timely medical help in case of any causalities or medical emergencies. "

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL), has been one of the leading players in India's Emergency Medical Services industry since 2005. Ziqitza Rajasthan also has appreciated Ziqitza for itshealth safety training sessions to make workplace safe for employees. Ziqitza Limited is a "one-stop integrated healthcare solution" for corporate or government that include Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. The service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state of art Helpline centres and medical mobile units that services 2 customers every second in India. We work with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and Gulf. Ziqitza Limited is winner of Global Real impact Awards and Times Social Impact Award.

For further information please contact: visakh.dayanandan@zhl.in

