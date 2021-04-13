It has been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but the world still continues to fight the deadly virus. Now, India is in the middle of the second wave and people are still working from home. Though, work from home is a dream turned into reality. After all, you will be able to do things at your pace. But, as said, every coin has two sides; your work from home can be a boon as well as bane for you. The erratic schedule and long working hours can take a toll on your health. Dr. Tushar Rane, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, has shared some foolproof tricks to stay fit and fine while working from home. Also Read - COVID-19 FAQ: What Is Herd Immunity?

You may have rejoiced when your HR told you that you need to work from home during these unprecedented times. Finally, you got to do what you always wanted to. Work from home sounded fun as it means no more getting up early, traveling for long hours, attending meetings physically, or no burnouts. The first few months were fine but now after a year, our outlook has changed. Work from home has made us lazy and we are prone to stress and many health issues. There are many people who have noticed changes in their physical and mental health. You may end up feeling more anxious than what you felt in the workplace. According to Dr. Rane, below are some of the issues that crop up owing to work from home. Also Read - How does naturopathy help in battling the COVID-19 infection?

Musculoskeletal pain

Work from home can cause in the muscles, bones, ligaments, tendons, and nerves. People will have back and neck pain from a not so right desk set-up (as in the office), unsupportive chair, or just long hours sitting down. This is a common problem among those working from home. While working from home, do not sit on the bed or the couch. Use a good chair that keeps your posture intact. Also Read - COVID-19 pandemic got 1 in 2 Indians hooked to mobile gaming: Here's how to break the habit

Eye strain

Since you are glued to your laptops or computers, you will encounter eye problems such as blurry vision, eye irritation, or itchy eyes. You may also experience a headache due to the constant usage of gadgets. Eye muscles will contract when you look close, and they tend to relax when you look away. Even blue light from the gadget can disturb your vision.

Temporary hearing loss

You will be required to attend meetings online via video calls or phone calls. But you will have to keep your ears safe while getting used to this new normal. If you are using earphones, try to keep the volume at a safe level or you may encounter noise-induced hearing loss.

Loneliness

Being confined to your workstation at home can lead to feelings of depression, stress, anxiety and sadness. You may also suffer from burnout due to work for longer hours.

Weight gain

Sitting in one place for a long time can make you pile up those excess kilos. Avoid binge and emotional eating. Obesity, in turn, is one of the risk factors for heart disease and a precursor to diabetes.

Insufficient sleep

The hectic schedule and excessive gadget usage can make you a night owl. Insufficient sleep will rob your peace of mind and will make it difficult for you to concentrate and function properly.

Tips to stay in top shape while working from home

Dr. Rane has also suggested some tips to stay fit while working from home amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. These are: