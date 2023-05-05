Health Plan To Control High Blood Sugar Levels At Home

Dr Anup R Taksande, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, shares the need to control high blood sugar levels and lead a healthy life.

What is the best way to monitor blood sugar levels: In the article below, we help you learn about some foolproof tips to manage blood sugar levels at home without difficulty. High blood sugar, or hyperglycemia, is linked to diabetes and prediabetes. Prediabetes is when the blood sugar is high but not high enough to label it as diabetes. Remember, those with abnormally high blood sugar levels can suffer from heart disease and stroke, kidney disease, vision problems, and nerve problems at any time. Therefore, Dr Anup R Taksande, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, shares the need to control high blood sugar levels and lead a healthy life.

Exercise daily: It is a known fact that exercising regularly will not only help you to deal with hypertension, depression, or stress but even high blood sugar levels. Regular exercise can help one maintain an optimum weight. In turn, you will be able to manage your blood sugar levels. Therefore, doing activities such as cycling, swimming, walking, jogging, gymming, yoga, and Pilates for five days a week and at least 30 minutes is imperative. It will be essential for you to speak to the doctor and the fitness trainer before starting any exercise program. Drink enough water by staying hydrated: Did you know? Drinking sufficient water is beneficial in managing blood sugar levels within the recommended range by the doctor. Hydration is vital as it can rehydrate the blood, lower blood sugar levels, and lower one's chances of diabetes. Also, avoid sugary beverages that can lead to abnormal blood sugar levels. Get Enough Vitamin D: Keeping vitamin D levels in the normal range can cut down one's risk of diabetes. Therefore, getting enough sunlight, taking supplementation after the doctor's advice or eating vitamin D-rich foods like sardines to keep the blood sugar levels in the recommended range. Sleep well: Are you a night owl? Do you faint more at night? Then, you are doing it all wrong! Getting a good night's sleep of a minimum of 8 hours can help you to manage your blood sugar levels. Conversely, poor sleep is linked to insulin sensitivity, raising the risk of type 2 diabetes. Monitor blood sugar levels at home: You need to consult the doctor regarding the right kind of Blood Glucose Glucometer to help you ensure that your sugar levels are within the normal range. In addition, check your blood sugar levels once a week to understand your health.

