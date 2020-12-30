The year 2020 has been a stressful year for everyone, thanks to the novel coronavirus. The deadly virus emerged in China’s Wuhan city in December 2019. Since then it has infected more than 79 million people and claimed 1.7 lives worldwide, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO). With the vaccines available now, people are hoping that the pandemic may come to an end next year. With 2021 knocking on the door, you might have also started creating your New Year’s resolutions. Hope health is at the top of the list. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many important lessons, one being the importance eating healthy and keeping our immunity strong. To help you lead a healthier and happier life, we have compiled a list of common health mistakes that should avoid repeating next year. Also Read - AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine not ready for approval in Europe: What about Covishield?

Skipping breakfast

Many studies suggest that breakfast eaters tend to be healthier and leaner than breakfast skippers. Though the reasons are not clear, some experts say that it may be because breakfast eaters have other healthy lifestyle habits. It is also claimed that skipping breakfast can make people gain more weight, raise their risk of obesity and several chronic diseases.

Exercising too less or too much

Exercise should be an important part of your lifestyle, but don't overdo it. Too much exercise can lead to injuries, exhaustion, weaker immune system, and depression. It can also cause abnormal hormonal changes and lasting physical harm. Overexercising can backfire on your weight loss efforts.

If you do less exercise or physical activity, you’re putting yourself at risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, several cancers.

Not getting enough sleep

Many of us have the habit of using electronic devices before bed and this mistake is ruining our sleep. If you don’t get enough sleep, your brain and body systems won’t function normally, which can lead to serious health consequences and lower your quality of life. Research has shown that sleeping too little at night raises the risk of early death. Health experts recommend that you stop using electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime. Try to get six to eight hours of recommended nightly sleep.

Drinking too much caffeine

One to two cups of coffee a day may help keep your heart healthy, but excessive caffeine intake may cause your heart to beat faster. This may lead to altered heartbeat rhythm, called atrial fibrillation. Drinking too much caffeine can also affect your sleep pattern, cause headaches and tummy upsets. It is also not a good idea to kick start your morning with coffee or tea. Drink a glass or two of water right when you wake up.

Bottling up stress

If you’re stressed, let it out. Keeping your emotions bottled up can cause many health problems. High levels of stress are associated compromised immune system, high blood pressure, heart disease, weight gain and diabetes. Finds ways to cope with stress. Exercise is one effective way to reduce stress and improve your overall quality of life.