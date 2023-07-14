Health Effects of Smoking: How Tobacco Smoke Can Affect Your Lung and Heart

In addition to the lungs, tobacco smoke adversely affects the heart.

In addition to the lungs, tobacco smoke adversely affects the heart. Get to know the lung diseases and cardiovascular conditions associated with smoking.

Tobacco smoking continues to be a grave global public health concern, contributing to a wide array of diseases and premature deaths worldwide. Are you aware of the health effects of tobacco use? In this article, we will delve into the deleterious impact of tobacco smoke, specifically on the lungs and heart.

The adverse effects of tobacco smoke on the lungs

Dr. Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, NewDelhi, says, "The respiratory system, particularly the lungs, is the immediate recipient of the toxic substances present in tobacco smoke. Cigarette smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals, including highly toxic and carcinogenic components such as nicotine, carbon monoxide, and tar."

The newer generations are getting addicted to E-cigarettes or vapes, but they are harmful as well.

TRENDING NOW

Dr. Budhraja expounds, "E-cigarettes contain nicotine as well as many flavouring and other chemicals which are injurious for lungs and heart. Vaping is highly addictive and convenient which makes it even more dangerous as a person can vape a roughly equivalent to 40-60 cigarettes a day."

One of the significant consequences of tobacco smoke is the development of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). COPD encompasses chronic bronchitis and emphysema, both of which can be caused or exacerbated by tobacco smoke.

Dr. Budhraja emphasizes that the chemicals in tobacco smoke irritate and inflame the airways, leading to persistent cough, excessive mucus production, and breathlessness. Over time, these changes progressively impair lung function, making it increasingly difficult to breathe.

You may like to read

Furthermore, tobacco smoke is the leading cause of lung cancer, responsible for approximately 85 per cent of cases. According to Dr. Budhraja, the carcinogens present in tobacco smoke damage the DNA in lung cells, triggering mutations that foster the uncontrolled growth of cancerous cells. The risk of developing lung cancer is directly proportional to the duration and intensity of tobacco smoking.

How tobacco smoke affects the heart

In addition to the lungs, tobacco smoke adversely affects the heart.

Dr. Subrat Akhoury, Director- Cath Lab & Interventional Cardiologist and Head, Asian Hospital Faridabad, cautions that the chemicals in tobacco smoke not only damage blood vessels but also promote inflammation, thereby significantly increasing the risk of various cardiovascular conditions.

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is one such condition that occurs when the coronary arteries, responsible for supplying blood to the heart muscle, become narrowed or blocked due to atherosclerosis a condition characterized by plaque buildup.

According to Dr. Akhoury, tobacco smoke accelerates the development of atherosclerosis, thereby escalating the risk of heart attacks, angina, and other complications.

Smoking is also a major risk factor for stroke, a condition that arises when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. Explaining the connection, Dr. Akhoury says, "The toxic chemicals in tobacco smoke promote the formation of blood clots and contribute to the development of hypertension and atherosclerosis significant contributors to stroke risk."

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), characterized by narrowed or blocked arteries supplying blood to the limbs, is another condition exacerbated by tobacco smoke. Dr. Akhoury elaborates that tobacco smoke damages blood vessels throughout the body, reducing blood flow to the extremities. Consequently, individuals may experience pain, slow wound healing, and in severe cases, limb amputation.

Tobacco smoking represents a global health crisis that affects not only individuals but also families and communities at large. By comprehending the profound impact of tobacco smoke on our respiratory and cardiovascular systems, we can empower ourselves and others to make informed choices that promote a healthier and smoke-free lifestyle.

RECOMMENDED STORIES