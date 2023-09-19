Cardiovascular Health: Doctor Decodes The Impact Of Physical Inactivity On The Heart

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Physical inactivity is a growing concern in our modern lifestyles. It poses significant risk to heart health and overall well-being. A healthy and active lifestyle at a young age can go a long way to keep our health intact. So, what kind of inactivity's are really harmful for your heart? They basically include extended sitting, insufficient moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, and a general absence of exercise. This, combined with a poor diet can be directly toxic. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in every three deaths is cause due to cardiovascular diseases. But, it is never too late to start changing your lifestyle.
Read on to find out what Dr. Sameer Gupta, Senior Interventional Cardiologist of Metro Hospital, Noida (He is also the Group Director of Cardiac Cath Lab and the Director of Metro Group Cardiology & CTVS) has to say about the necessity of being active for boosting our heart health.
Here is what happens to your body when you are consistently sedentary:
In this day and age, it is very difficult to find extra time for activities but leaving them out of your routine completely might make you sick and unhealthy. So, here is how you say active:
Physical inactivity is a significant contributor to heart disease. Regular exercise is the key to mitigating these risks and maintaining heart health. Small lifestyle changes can yield substantial benefits for our hearts and overall well-being.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information