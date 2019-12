It is rich in many essential vitamins and minerals and is a good source of phosphorus, calcium, iron, riboflavin, thiamine, niacin and Vitamin C. @Shutterstock.com

Ash gourd a common vegetable in South East Asia. It resembles a pumpkin in size and is grey or ash in colour. Other names for this vegetable as white gourd, winter melon and fuzzy melon. It has amazing healing properties and is highly nutritious. This vegetable is rich in many essential vitamins and minerals and is a good source of phosphorus, calcium, iron, riboflavin, thiamine, niacin and Vitamin C. It has a high-water content and is ideal for weight loss. Indians know it as petha.

Although this vegetable is very common, you may not know that it helps us fight many ailments and prevents many more. It is a highly nutritive vegetable with vitamins B and C along with crucial minerals that the body needs like calcium, potassium, iron and phosphorous and also fibre. Here are some of the benefits of eating ash gourd.

Keeps stomach free of ulcers and intestinal parasites

Ash Gourd is basic in nature, which helps in combating the formation of ulcers on the membranes of stomach and intestine. It also helps combat acidity due to spicy foods or fasting for a long time.

Ash gourd helps clear away all the harmful bacteria in the stomach and intestine by acting as an anti-microbial agent. This helps keep gastrointestinal infections and thereby indigestion at bay.

Aids in weight loss

If you’re looking to lose weight, the best alternative to calorie-rich foods is ash gourd juice or stew because it has a lot of nutrients. and has 96% water.

It would probably be more appropriate if we said that ash gourd is useful for ‘maintaining weight’ instead of weight loss as it is usually helps deal with anorexia helping under-weight people get back to normal weight by boosting metabolism.

Helps stop bleeding

Ash gourd is a natural anti-coagulant and thereby helps control bleeding. Although it is seldom used to treat external bleeding (except at time when the leaves are crushed and rubbed on bruises), this vegetable works wonders for internal bleeding. If taken regularly, it helps stop nose bleeds that occur commonly in summer. Along with that, conditions like haematuria (blood in urine because of internal bleeding in kidney), bleeding through ulcers, piles and other such internal bleeds can be stopped by consuming ash gourd juice.

Helps fight mental illnesses

Ash gourd helps deal with mental illnesses as it acts as a natural sedative. It has a calming effect on nerves and brain. And therefore, it is used to alleviate conditions related to the nervous system such as epilepsy, anxiety, insomnia, neurosis and paranoia. A glass of ash gourd juice a day can help deal with all the stress that the day has to give us and keep us calm.

Beneficial for face and hair

We wouldn’t expect it of Ash gourd, but it has cosmetic uses as well. When the juice is applied onto the skin along with lemon juice or as a part of any other face pack, it is known to remove dark spots on the skin and bring a natural glow to the skin.

As for hair, this vegetable is highly beneficial. Ash gourd juice is one of the best and lasting remedies for dandruff. All you have to do is apply the juice onto your hair before you shampoo to get rid of dandruff. If you use coconut oil for your hair, add ground seeds of Ash gourd to it.

Along with all these benefits, you can use this vegetable for cooking some great dishes such as ash gourd stew and many desserts.