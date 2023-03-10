Healing For Housewives: 5 Mental Wellness Tips For Unpaid, Overworked Homemakers

A healthy mind is a happy home. Take care of yourself first, and your home will fall into place.

Unpaid labour for household work can affect mental well-being of housewives. Here's how they can take care of their mental wellness.

Being a housewife and homemaker is not an easy task. The sentence, "I don't have a 9 to 5 job. I have a 'when I open my eyes till I close my eyes' job", sums up a homemaker's predicament perfectly. Expected to be 'on-duty' 24/7, it is a job where one can easily forget about self-care. And, this can take a toll on mental health. Often, many physical ailments are also suppressed because of 'lack of time'. By the time a diagnosis is made, it is too late most of the time. The entire family goes through trauma because of this. Hence, it is high time, we paid attention to and highlight this often overlooked health

Boost your health with these tips

Unpaid, largely unacknowledged, and unappreciated, the housewives' job is no mere job but a lifetime for many women all over India. On one hand, home makers, in most cases, take up the entire load of household work, social responsibilities, and the entire domestic fort. On the other, there is alarming statistics on the rates of depression, suicide and various mental health issues. We reached out to Vidisha Kaushal, a sound healing and life mastery expert, and also a ThinkRight.me Master, for her opinion on the matter and she says, "It's about time that families and home makers prioritise the wellbeing and mental health of the homemaker. Let's face it you cannot pour from an empty cup!" Ms Kaushal shares 5 tips, which any housewife can use to start taking care of their own healing and wellbeing.

Appreciate and acknowledge : Notice your self-talk. Is it discouraging and negative? If so, change it. Encourage yourself, appreciate yourself constantly in your self-conversation. If you won't, who will? Stop waiting for others to do it.

: Notice your self-talk. Is it discouraging and negative? If so, change it. Encourage yourself, appreciate yourself constantly in your self-conversation. If you won't, who will? Stop waiting for others to do it. Start your day right : Even 5 minutes of meditation/ affirmations or chanting can charge you up with amazing energy.

: Even 5 minutes of meditation/ affirmations or chanting can charge you up with amazing energy. Use your homemaking time to programme your mind: Play some affirmations while you do some kitchen work. Not only will you programme yourself positively, but you will also charge your food and water with high vibrations

Play some affirmations while you do some kitchen work. Not only will you programme yourself positively, but you will also charge your food and water with high vibrations Practise mindfulness in your chores: Even folding clothes becomes meditative when you are fully present and enjoy it.

Even folding clothes becomes meditative when you are fully present and enjoy it. Healthy boundaries: Practise setting healthy boundaries and balance self-care with caring for the home and family.

Love yourself and everything falls into place

As Yin Yoga expert and TRM Master Sneha Desai says, "A healthy mind is a happy home. Take care of yourself first, and your home will fall into place. Self-care isn't selfish, it's self-respect. Self-care is giving the world the best of you, instead of what's left of you." And she is absolutely right. Most homemakers make the mistake of putting others first, often at the cost of their own health. This can lead to mental conflicts and physical stress. To maintain a balance, it is imperative for homemakers to prioritize their own needs and well-being. This will help them to take better care of their families and loved ones.