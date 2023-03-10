- Health A-Z
Being a housewife and homemaker is not an easy task. The sentence, "I don't have a 9 to 5 job. I have a 'when I open my eyes till I close my eyes' job", sums up a homemaker's predicament perfectly. Expected to be 'on-duty' 24/7, it is a job where one can easily forget about self-care. And, this can take a toll on mental health. Often, many physical ailments are also suppressed because of 'lack of time'. By the time a diagnosis is made, it is too late most of the time. The entire family goes through trauma because of this. Hence, it is high time, we paid attention to and highlight this often overlooked health
Unpaid, largely unacknowledged, and unappreciated, the housewives' job is no mere job but a lifetime for many women all over India. On one hand, home makers, in most cases, take up the entire load of household work, social responsibilities, and the entire domestic fort. On the other, there is alarming statistics on the rates of depression, suicide and various mental health issues. We reached out to Vidisha Kaushal, a sound healing and life mastery expert, and also a ThinkRight.me Master, for her opinion on the matter and she says, "It's about time that families and home makers prioritise the wellbeing and mental health of the homemaker. Let's face it you cannot pour from an empty cup!" Ms Kaushal shares 5 tips, which any housewife can use to start taking care of their own healing and wellbeing.
As Yin Yoga expert and TRM Master Sneha Desai says, "A healthy mind is a happy home. Take care of yourself first, and your home will fall into place. Self-care isn't selfish, it's self-respect. Self-care is giving the world the best of you, instead of what's left of you." And she is absolutely right. Most homemakers make the mistake of putting others first, often at the cost of their own health. This can lead to mental conflicts and physical stress. To maintain a balance, it is imperative for homemakers to prioritize their own needs and well-being. This will help them to take better care of their families and loved ones.
