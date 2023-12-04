Headache Warning Signs: 6 Unusual Symptoms That Could Signal Serious Health Issues



Do not ignore these 6 unusual headache types that could directly mean that your body is suffering from something serious.

Headaches, a common ailment, mainly fall into two categories: primary headaches and secondary headaches. Among these, migraine headaches are the most common. Derived from a Greek word, (hemikrania) meaning 'half headache,' migraines can last from 4 to 72 hours and are often worsened by travel, exposure to light, and loud sounds. While they are typically felt on one side, they can affect both. Concern arises when these headaches persist frequently, particularly if they are accompanied by vomiting and impair the quality of life. If they last longer than usual or don't improve with rest or basic pain relief, it is a cause for concern.

In this article, Dr. Abhinandan K.S, Consultant Neurologist, SSM Hospital, helps us understand how each headache is different and what they are trying to tell us about our health. Scroll down to learn everything about headaches.

5 Headache Red Flags That Demand Medical Attention

Headaches can be benign, however, certain signs demand immediate attention such as:

New onset headache Change in character or the location of a previously existing headache. Headaches are caused due to physical exertion. Headache during pregnancy. Headache associated with fever. Headache is associated with neurological signs such as changes in facial appearance or drooping of the eyelids.

Who Needs Closer Medical Attention for Headaches

Virtually anyone experiencing a sudden and severe headache requires closer medical attention. Specific groups that need heightened monitoring include:

Pregnant women with hypertension Postpartum (First three months after birth) Post head injuries

Managing Headaches Before Seeking Medical Assistance

Headaches often improve with rest or over-the-counter pain relievers. Adequate sleep and avoiding triggers like certain foods or crowded places can help manage headaches before professional help is sought.

Maintaining a balanced diet, eating regularly, and minimizing exposure to direct sunlight are additional helpful measures. It is crucial not to rely excessively on painkillers; occasional use (one or two doses) is acceptable. Overuse of medication can lead to challenging-to-treat headaches. Medicine usage headache is one of the toughest headaches to treat.

Understanding these signs and taking proactive steps can significantly aid in managing headaches before they escalate, minimizing their impact, and reducing the need for urgent medical intervention.