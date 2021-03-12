Have you ever suffered a head injury? If yes, it may worsen cognitive skills decades later. A UK study has revealed that head injuries in early or mid-life can have a small but significant impact on brain health and thinking skills in the long term. The study, which was recently published in the journal Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, suggested that while head injuries did not appear to cause dementia, it could exacerbate or accelerate some dementia symptoms, as reported by IANS. Also Read - Parents, take note! Air pollution may impair your child’s thinking skills later in life

Sarah-Naomi James from the University College London (UCL) and her team reviewed the data of 502 participants of the UK's longest-running cohort study. They found that 70-year-olds who had experienced a serious head injury more than 15 years earlier performed slightly worse than expected on cognitive tests for attention and quick thinking. People who experienced head injuries in their 50s or younger also had smaller brain volumes (by 1 per cent) and differences in brain microstructural integrity, which was found in previous studies as well.

However, the researchers did not find any differences in levels of the amyloid protein, implicated in Alzheimer's disease, or other signs of Alzheimer's-related damage.

A head injury might make the brain more vulnerable to the normal effects of ageing but may not contribute to brain damage characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease, the researchers stated.

Tips to prevent head injuries

Head injuries can lead to disability and even death. A head injury is a broad term used to describe injuries that occur to the scalp, skull, brain, and underlying tissue and blood vessels in the head. A head injury can be mild (bump, bruise or cut on the head), moderate or severe in nature. Depending on the extent of damage to the brain, head injuries are also referred to as brain injury, or traumatic brain injury (TBI). Depending on the severity of the head injury, one may have varying degrees of symptoms. Here are some tips to prevent head injury and avoid complications later in life:

Always wear appropriate clothing for the sport. Do not forget to wear helmets or protective head gear if you’re cycling, playing baseball, horseback riding, skiing, bull riding, pole vaulting or participating in vintage motor sports. Avoid taking part in sports when you are ill or too exhausted as this can increase the risk of injury. Do not use sporting equipment or protective gear that is damaged.

Do not let younger children play sports unsuitable for their age or play on hard surface grounds. Make sure you follow all rules and warning signs at water parks, swimming pools, and public beaches. Always check the depth of water before diving as well as for debris so that you don’t end up injuring your head in the swimming pool.

Avoid cycling, skateboarding, or skating on uneven or unpaved surfaces. Remember to wear a seatbelt every time you drive or ride in a motor vehicle. Avoid driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Get rid of things in the home that may contribute to falls.