Have you ever suffered a head injury? If yes it may worsen cognitive skills decades later. A UK study has revealed that head injuries in early or mid-life can have a small but significant impact on brain health and thinking skills in the long term. The study which was recently published in the journal Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology suggested that while head injuries did not appear to cause dementia it could exacerbate or accelerate some dementia symptoms as reported by IANS. Sarah-Naomi James from the University College London (UCL) and her team reviewed the data of 502 participants