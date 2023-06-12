Having Musculoskeletal Problems? Poor Heart Health Could Be A Reason

Cardiovascular diseases increase inflammation in the body and this can contribute to the development of issues in muscles, bones and joints.

As per a study, those with higher cardiovascular risk are 17 times more likely to develop four or more musculoskeletal conditions.

Musculoskeletal problems are those that affect your bones, muscles and other connective tissues. These disorders are common and their occurrence increases with age. As per WHO, musculoskeletal conditions are the leading contributor to disability worldwide, with low back pain being the single leading cause of disability in 160 countries. New studies are showing that there could be some connection between musculoskeletal problems and cardiac health. As per a study, those with higher cardiovascular risk are 17 times more likely to develop four or more musculoskeletal conditions.

Among the musculoskeletal problems are osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, tennis elbow and others. Studies have shown that conditions including diabetes, obesity and metabolic syndrome also increase your risk of developing musculoskeletal problems. Understanding the underlying factors causing musculoskeletal issues can also help in recognizing the risks associated with cardiac health.

Musculoskeletal health and cardiovascular health

The study published in the Journal OfOccupational and Environmental Medicine found a strong connection between cardiovascular factors and the development of musculoskeletal problems. As per quoted experts, cardiovascular health also impacts the overall health of a person and has a direct association with inflammation, stress and other diseases. The study analyzed healthcare data from 1,224 workers in fields including manufacturing, healthcare, office jobs, and food processing. Participants were 42 years old on average, and 66% were female.

Other factors like age, tobacco use, diabetes and hypertension were also considered. They found that people with a higher risk of cardiovascular risk were 17 times more likely to develop four or more musculoskeletal problems than those with lower risk.

The possible reason behind the correlation could be inflammation caused by poor cardiac health. Cardiovascular diseases increase inflammation in the body and this can contribute to the development of issues in muscles, bones and joints. As per some quoted experts, both musculoskeletal and cardiac health problems could occur in parallel. People having musculoskeletal problems also have low physical fitness and poorer diets which are factors common with cardiovascular diseases as well. Human bodies have degenerative functions. Especially, connective tissues tend to get degenerated with limited use.

Common symptoms of musculoskeletal disorders

Sitting in the same position every day, engaging in repetitive motions, or maintaining poor posture can cause a person to develop musculoskeletal problems. A person can develop symptoms in any part of the body like the neck, shoulder, hips, wrists, legs, back, knees, feet and others. The following are some common signs-

Recurrent pain

Stiff joints

Swelling

Dull pain

Sleep disturbances

