Having Constant Headaches? Beware of These 7 Silent Symptoms of Brain Cancer

Brain cancer can be one condition that can leave you suffering from several other health conditions. Cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for over a million cases every year. Among all the other cancers, brain cancer is a condition that comes with many warning symptoms, which sometimes people fail to recognize on time. Here, in this article, we look at some of the silent symptoms of this condition and understand how the body sends you messages when your brain is having issues.

Brain Cancer - Know It ALL

What is cancer? The condition is usually marked by an abnormal growth of cells in a particular part of the body. In medical terms, cancer is a severe disease in which abnormal cells divide uncontrollably and destroy body tissue. When we talk about brain cancer, it means cancer that forms in the brain region. Brain cancer is known as an abnormal growth of cells (cancerous) in the brain.

Brain cancer starts with a malignant brain tumour, which is the result of an overgrowth of cells in the brain. Sometimes, these cancerous brain tumours can grow very quickly, disrupting the body's working mechanism. Thus, brain tumours, followed by brain cancer can be life-threatening if proper treatment is not provided on time.

Silent Symptoms of Brain Cancer

When we say proper treatment on time, we mean spotting the symptoms as soon as they appear. How can this be done? Know the symptoms of brain cancer, even the ones which often go undetected.

Do you often suffer from chronic headache? It can be one of the symptoms of brain cancer which needs immediate attention. Although, symptoms of brain cancer depends totally on the size of the brain tumour, sometimes symptoms can be mistaken with some other health condition. Here are some telltale signs of brain cancer, you should never ignore:

Constant headache that appears only at night Nausea or vomiting Numbness or tingling in the arms or legs Difficulty thinking and lack of co-ordination Finding it difficult to walk or balance body's movement Speech problem or difficulty in speaking Vision problems or abnormal eye movements