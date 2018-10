Winter is about to set in and you probably have already experienced the chill in the air at wee hours of the day or may be, late night. This is time when doctors see a spur in patients with breathing trouble visiting them for treatment. Why not? Season change is the time when your lungs contract several germs and get infected and you experience breathing issues. However, there are some tips to enable you to overcome breathing troubles. Here we are with some of them. These may help you to tackle breathing troubles during Diwali when the pollution due to bursting firecrackers would be high.

Adjust your sleeping position: Did you know that your sleeping position may also affect your breathing? Doctors suggest that if you sleep on your side with your head kept up by a pillow and another pillow between your legs, it keeps your spine aligned and helps to keep your airways open and prevent snoring.

Make some lifestyle changes: You can keep your lungs healthy by going for a positive lifestyle change. Keep up a healthy weight, eat nutritious foods that are rich in antioxidants, give up smoking, avoid second hand smoking and environmental irritants and improve indoor air quality with the help of air filters.

Meditate: If you meditate on a daily basis, you will be able to have a smooth breathing. It can be as simple as taking the time to focus on your breathing without controlling it. It can also help you get mental clarity, peace of mind and de-stress.

Sing it out: Those who sing are at a much better level of lung function and can have smooth breaths. Singing helps in moderating your breathing and strengthening your lung muscles. According to the British Lung Foundation, singing improves your ability to breathe, your posture and enhance the strength of your voice and diaphragm.