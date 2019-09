When your pancreas is unable to produce enough insulin or your cells are resistant to it, it increases the blood sugar level in the body. This condition is called type-2 diabetes. According to a research presented at the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, consumption of garlic can help lower blood sugar level. Garlic, in fact, is packed with chemical components that help fight against many conditions. But the components like ellison, allyl propyl disulfide and s-allyl cysteine sulfoxide, help in lowering blood sugar levels by preventing the liver’s inactivation of insulin, so that more insulin is available in the body. This ensures that blood sugar level remains in check.

Increased blood sugar levels can cause headaches, fatigue, weight loss and blurred vision. Garlic also helps in fighting the additional health conditions that may be caused due to diabetes. It keeps away infections, reduces bad cholesterol levels and improves circulation.

BREAKFAST IS IMPORTANT FOR DIABETICS

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. This is even more true for a diabetic. Eating a healthy low glycemic breakfast will have a positive impact on the blood sugar level and maintain insulin sensitivity of the body throughout the day. Food, apart from insulin, is the only other factor that can increase your blood sugar level. You must make sure that you have a healthy nutritious meal to start your day after a long night of fasting. The best way to check your breakfast option is by checking the glycemic index (GI) score of each food. Garlic is on the lower end of the glycemic index score. Even if you don’t have diabetes, a healthy breakfast is recommended for everyone.

Include garlic in your breakfast

Here some healthy breakfast options, some of which include garlic.

Garlic with poached egg

A person can have his/her egg in the morning in different ways. But a diabetic person must try to include garlic in it. If you like poached eggs, add ½ teaspoon of minced garlic, with your oil and heat it. You can include green garlic leaves and sprinkle it over your sunny-side-up eggs or fried eggs for health benefits. It will also improve the colour, texture and appearance of your eggs.

Oats and garlic

Unsweetened oats are a healthy breakfast option for diabetic people. It maintains sugar levels throughout the day. Including garlic into your daily unsweetened oats, will only increase its benefits. Oats themselves can improve your blood sugar control. Talk to your doctor before consuming too much garlic. It does not have any side-effects with food, but it can cause a reaction with certain medications.

Whole-grain cereal

A common breakfast option like cereal can also be included in your diabetic diet. Look for cereal that contains whole grain as they are rich in fibre. You can also add some milk and low-sugar fruits like strawberries, peaches and blackberries to it. Don’t choose refined grain cereal as they remove bran during the processing and this decreases the fibre quality.

Almonds with fruits

You can consume fruits that are low in sugar (in moderation). They will provide you with the required nutrients for the day. Consuming almond will provide you with additional magnesium, that is required by diabetes patients to control their blood sugar levels. You can eat 6-8 almonds with your breakfast.