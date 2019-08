Vaping refers to then act of inhaling a vapour created by an electronic cigarette or other vaping devices. © Shutterstock

Illinois has reported what may be the first death due to vaping. Till now, 16 states in the US have reported 153 cases of serious, vaping-related respiratory illnesses in the past two months. Most of the patients are either teenagers or young adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that all victims were vaping either nicotine or tetrahydrocannabinol. Also known as THC, this is the chemical in marijuana that gives a high.

This mystery chest and lung infection has perplexed health officials because not even one product or device is common among the cases. Nobody knows if a contaminant in a used cartridge or a home-brewed concoction of vaping liquids contributed to some of the ailments. But all patients reported breathing difficulty, chest pain, vomiting and fatigue.

In some patients, symptoms were so severe that they had to be administered oxygen and some were put on life support. Permanent lung damage is a possibility in most cases.

The CDC says that vaping either cannabis or nicotine could be dangerous.

EVEN A SINGLE EPISODE OF VAPING CAN INCREASE HEALTH RISKS: EXPERT

According to a new study, a single dose of e-cigarettes may be harmful to the body’s blood vessels. This is so even when the vapour is nicotine-free. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania say that smoking e-cigarettes, also called vaping, is marketed as a safe alternative to tobacco cigarettes. This is becoming increasingly popular among non-smoking adolescents.

During the course of the study, they performed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams on 31 healthy, non-smoking adults before and after vaping a nicotine-free e-cigarette. This contained propylene glycol and glycerol with tobacco flavouring and the study participants took 16, three-second puffs from.

After comparing the pre- and post-MRI data, they saw that the single episode of vaping resulted in reduced blood flow and impaired endothelial function in the large (femoral) artery that supplies blood to the thigh and leg. The journal Radiology published this study.

VAPING CAN CAUSE STROKE, SAYS STUDY

The endothelium, which lines the inside surface of blood vessels, is important for proper blood circulation. If it is damaged, the arteries will become thick and this will restrict blood flow to the heart and the brain. This can cause a heart attack or stroke.

Researchers say that the vapourisation process can transform the molecules — primarily propylene glycol and glycerol — into toxic substances. They say that beyond the harmful effects of nicotine, vaping has a sudden, immediate effect on the body’s vascular function, and could potentially lead to long-term harmful consequences.

VAPING IS NOTHING BUT INHALATION OF VAPOUR

But what exactly vaping mean? Vaping refers to then act of inhaling a vapour created by an electronic cigarette or other vaping devices. E-cigarettes are battery-powered smoking devices that come with cartridges that contain a liquid. This liquid, which contains nicotine, flavourings and chemicals, is heated into a vapour. A person then inhales this vapour. Hence, the term ‘vaping’.

It can have serious health effects because nicotine is addictive, and it can affect brain development. This new trend can also affect memory, concentration, learning, self-control, attention and mood. It also increases risk of other addictions. It can irritate and damage lungs and affect a person’s mental health.

KNOW WHAT YOU ARE INHALING

You may think that vaping is inhaling a harmless water vapour. But only a small portion of the vapour is actually water. The vapour is an aerosol that results from solvents in the liquid. The aerosol contains harmful substances like nicotine, ultra-fine particles, volatile organic compounds, carcinogenic compounds and heavy metals.

Let us take a look at some of the harmful substances in the vapour of e-cigarettes.

Harmful solvents

Vaping liquids contain propylene glycol and glycerin, the solvents that produce the vapour. When the liquid is heated to produce vapour, it can cause the formation of toxic carbonyls. Carbonyls in vaping liquids may include formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, acetone and butanol. There are extremely harmful.

Nicotine

It can cause nicotine toxicity. The result could be nausea, vomiting, an elevated heart rate and seizures. It increases nicotine addiction and dependency.

Ultra-fine particles

The vapour may contain ultra-fine particles of water, solvent and nicotine. These particles can make their way to your lungs. This is dangerous as it can lead to respiratory-related disorders.

Heavy Metals

The vapour may contain heavy metals and silicates that are very harmful. These metal particles come from the heating element. The liquid picks them up and the aerosol carries it to the lungs. It can cause headaches, respiratory tract infections and appetite loss.

DANGERS OF VAPING

Although people often see e-cigarettes as a healthier alternative to cigarettes, it can still be dangerous. Regular use of these e-cigarettes can have an adverse effect on heart and lung health. It can also lead to nicotine addiction and increase smoking among teenagers. Even the second-hand smoke of vaping is dangerous as it contains toxic chemicals, including lead and other heavy metals. Most of the flavourings contain chemicals like diacetyl. This has a direct link to lung disease.