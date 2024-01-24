Haryana Man Playing Lord Hanuman Dies Of Heart Attack During Ramlila Performance: Watch Video Inside

VIDEO: Young Man Dies Due To Heart Attack While Performing As Hanuman During Ramlila In Haryana’s Bhiwani | Twitter

Haryana Heart Attack Death: The incident was caught on camera and it can be seen in the video that the man who is performing on stage suffers heart attack and collapses on the stage.

A man playing Lord Hanuman during a Ramlila play died on stage while performing in Haryana's Bhiwani on Monday, January 22. The deceased, identified as Harish Mehta, reportedly suffered a heart attack during this performance.

According to the reports, the Ramlila program was organized to celebrate the grand inauguration of the grand Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

In a video clip, which has gone viral on social media, Mehta, emulates Lord Hanuman, twirling in an event at Bhiwani's Jawahar Chowk area. Unexpectedly, he collapses to the floor, attracting no attention, as spectators assume it's part of his act. It takes a grim moment of realization for the crowd to understand that Mehta is not responding at all.

TRENDING NOW

Watch The Video HERE

The sad news of the actor's death reverberated throughout Haryana and especially, the community of Ramlila performers. As people grieved, sharing heartfelt condolences, many saluted the actor's unwavering dedication and recognized the inherent risks faced by actors in physically challenging roles like these.

Why are we witnessing such a surge in heart attack death cases? Let's understand the causes of heart attack deaths, and what one can do to stay safe from such health hazards.

What Increases Your Chances of Suffering A Heart Attack?

As cases of heart attack deaths are on the rise in the country, the question that is bothering everyone is what is triggering such a spike in cardiac deaths in India. In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Pratibha Patil, Max Hospitals, Gurgaon, said that it is mainly happening due to poor lifestyle habits that the young generation is following. Here is a list of a few of those habits that can increase your chances of suffering a heart attack:

You may like to read

Poor eating habits (This includes adding excessive salt, carbs, oily, and fried foods to your plate). Excessive alcohol intake Excessive smoking Not indulging in any physical activities throughout the day Unmanaged high blood pressure Not able to control high cholesterol levels Excessive weight gain Diabetes Family history

How To Stay Safe From Heart Attacks?

As cases of heart attack deaths are on the rise, it is important to know the various ways in which you can keep your heart safe and protected. Below are some of the tips that can help you stay safe:

Follow a healthy diet routine. Exercise regularly. Quit smoking Do not drink alcohol. Control your diabetes levels Keep a check on your blood cholesterol Manage your weight

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest news and health developments from around the world.