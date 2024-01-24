Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
A man playing Lord Hanuman during a Ramlila play died on stage while performing in Haryana's Bhiwani on Monday, January 22. The deceased, identified as Harish Mehta, reportedly suffered a heart attack during this performance.
According to the reports, the Ramlila program was organized to celebrate the grand inauguration of the grand Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
In a video clip, which has gone viral on social media, Mehta, emulates Lord Hanuman, twirling in an event at Bhiwani's Jawahar Chowk area. Unexpectedly, he collapses to the floor, attracting no attention, as spectators assume it's part of his act. It takes a grim moment of realization for the crowd to understand that Mehta is not responding at all.
25 25 pic.twitter.com/0enH0kjdYF
Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) January 22, 2024
The sad news of the actor's death reverberated throughout Haryana and especially, the community of Ramlila performers. As people grieved, sharing heartfelt condolences, many saluted the actor's unwavering dedication and recognized the inherent risks faced by actors in physically challenging roles like these.
Why are we witnessing such a surge in heart attack death cases? Let's understand the causes of heart attack deaths, and what one can do to stay safe from such health hazards.
As cases of heart attack deaths are on the rise in the country, the question that is bothering everyone is what is triggering such a spike in cardiac deaths in India. In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Pratibha Patil, Max Hospitals, Gurgaon, said that it is mainly happening due to poor lifestyle habits that the young generation is following. Here is a list of a few of those habits that can increase your chances of suffering a heart attack:
As cases of heart attack deaths are on the rise, it is important to know the various ways in which you can keep your heart safe and protected. Below are some of the tips that can help you stay safe:
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest news and health developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information