Harnessing The Power Of Microbiome: Engineered Bacteria Tackle Hypertension

Harnessing the power of engineered bacteria can become a game-changer.

Traditional medications may no longer be the sole answer to our health issues, thanks to the profound potential of microbiome-based approaches.

Hypertension has long been tormented by people worldwide and it is a serious concern. According to the World Health Organisation, around 1.28 billion adults aged 30 79 years worldwide have hypertension, most (two-thirds) living in low- and middle-income countries. This has made it a topic of interest and several studies have been done to find out the ways to deal with this increasing situation. New research published in the peer-reviewed journal Pharmacological Research suggests that the body's microbiome can be used in treating hypertension. Dr. Bina Joe, a renowned hypertension researcher at Toledoand the paper's senior author has been a pioneer in exploring the connection between gut bacteria and blood pressure regulation. Here are some essential findings of the research.

What Is The Relationship Between Engineered Bacteria And Blood Pressure Regulation?

The recent research conducted by Dr. Joe and her team revolved around Lactobacillus paracasei, a beneficial gut bacterium that was genetically modified to produce ACE2, a critical protein in the regulation of blood pressure. ACE2 is the key receptor for the COVID-19 virus. However, this protein also negatively regulates the renin-angiotensin system, a key contributor to elevated blood pressure. To test the effects of engineered bacteria, researchers introduced the modified Lactobacillus paracasei bacterium to lab rats predisposed to hypertension and incapable of naturally producing ACE2. The results were striking. The probiotic bacteria facilitated the introduction of human ACE2 into the rats' guts, leading to a significant reduction in gut angiotensin II levels and, consequently, a lowering of blood pressure.

Some Gender Specific Results

The results of the study yielded an intriguing revelation. The blood-pressure-lowering effects of this engineered bacterium were evident, but they were observed primarily in female rats. Although there was no significant difference in ACE2 expression between male and female rats, only the female rats demonstrated a notable decrease in blood pressure.

TRENDING NOW

Scientists are still probing the precise reasons behind this gender-specific outcome. One theory posits that females have two functional copies of ACE2, making it more critical for them. The gene encoding ACE2 is located on the X chromosome, which typically undergoes X-inactivation, a genetic phenomenon where one X chromosome is rendered inactive. However, a portion of the X-chromosome avoids this inactivation, allowing females to possess two functional copies of ACE2. This study found that when both copies of ACE2 were lost, females exhibited significantly higher levels of hypertension compared to males.