When people hear the word bipolar disorder, they usually think of sudden mood swings. They are, to an extent, right. It is true that this condition may induce sudden high energy and then extreme tiredness. This ‘high’ or ‘low’, sometimes, may last even for days and weeks. There are various myths and misconceptions surrounding this condition. Because of this, it is difficult to treat the disease and end the stigma surrounding it.

Here we reveal some of the common myths surrounding this condition.

Myth: Bipolar disorder is a rare illness

Fact: According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, USA, globally, it is estimated that more than 46 million people have bipolar disorder. According to a study published in Archives of Mental Health, India, prevalence of bipolar disorder ranges from 0.51 per thousand to 20.78 per thousand people in India.

Myth: Children do not get bipolar disorder

Fact: Bipolar is very common in children, especially between the age of 6 to 10. This disorder in children presents itself differently with very fast mood swings rather than intense mood for weeks as seen in adults. Because of this difference, the myth that children don’t have bipolar disorder has spread. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), children with bipolar parents are more likely to develop this condition.

Myth: Alcohol and drugs cause bipolar disorder

Fact: There is no scientific evidence that states that alcoholism and drug abuse can cause bipolar disorder. On the contrary, studies have shown that it can make a person take drugs and alcohol.

Myth: You can stop bipolar medication once you are better

Fact: The disappearance of symptoms doesn’t mean that the disease has disappeared, it means that the medicine is working. Bipolar medications are usually prescribed for life. Without them, the chances of relapse are high. Talk to your doctor, before stopping or changing your medication.

Myth: Bipolar disorder can be treated with diet

Fact: Currently, there is no cure for this condition. Symptoms of the condition, such as periods of high energy, insomnia and loss of understanding about reality can be managed with medication, therapy, diet and exercise.

Myth: It is a sign of personal weakness

Fact: Bipolar disorder is just like any other health condition. It is not triggered or caused by a specific personal character flaw. It can occur in any person at any given time.