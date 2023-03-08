Happy Women's Day: What Menopause Can Do To Your Skin?

On international women's day, let us raise awareness on what menopause can impact your skin.

Menopause comes with many side effects on physical and mental health. This is an inevitable phase for women but did you also know that it can impact your skin. When a girl undergoes puberty, they undergo skin problems like pimples and acne problems. Similarly, when women hit their menopause, their skin too undergoes something similar. These problems happen due to hormonal changes. So what exactly happens within and how to combat it externally?

Women's body goes through a million changes which can get difficult to take care. The symptoms are hot flashes, irregular periods, psychogenic symptoms and urogenital symptoms as well. These symptoms also start reflecting on the skin. Experts have listed out the various common issues one faces during menopause and the best ways to treat them in your routine.

Here Is What Your Skin Might Go Through During Menopause

Acne

Hormones cause a havoc on the skin. It is a part and parcel on the menopause phase. Breakouts happen due to the fluctuating hormones. Hormonal balances during teenage years also cause similar problems.

Pigmentation

Another major symptoms are melasma and pigmentation which are also caused by hormonal changes and sun exposure. Women might get brown patches on the cheek, this is called melasma. The skin tone might become uneven. On the other hand, UV radiation can make the pigmentation worse and this can happen along with the hormonal changes that is happening in the body.

Sagging

The essential protein that helps in the building blocks of the body's hair, skin, muscle, nails, bone, ligaments, tendons and blood vessels is collagen. Collage helps keep the muscles strong and skin firm. After menopause, even collagen start decreasing. As we age, we lose collagen and it further reduces when there's a loss of estrogen. This results in sagging skin.

Dry Skin

Estrogen promotes water retention, which means that it holds back water and moisture content that adds to your skin's plumpness. So when estrogen drops, your skin becomes dry which may result in itchy skin.

