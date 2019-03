“If winter comes, can spring be far behind?” wrote PB Shelly, one of the most famous poets of the Romantic era. In India, we can feel the advent of Spring during Holi, the festival of colours, which will be celebrated all across the country tomorrow. Clothes smeared with a curious mix of colours, unidentifiable faces hidden under the hues of pink, yellow, green, golden, silver and other unnamed shades, bhang, gujiyas and that all-too-familiar chant of ‘Bura na mano, Holi hai’–that is how our Holi looks, feels and tastes like. However, skin rashes, allergy in the eyes, a sudden asthma attack or an upset tummy can be the spoilsport amidst all the fun, thanks to artificial colours, popularly known as gulal. In rare cases, gulal can cause skin and bone marrow cancers also as some of the colours are high in carcinogenic toxins. Here we tell you how to enjoy a Holi safely this year.

SAVE YOUR SKIN

It is essential to protect your skin from the trauma caused by artificial colours loaded with chemicals like lead oxide, mercury sulphide and other toxic elements. “These chemicals may penetrate your skin and can also lead to various other health problems apart from dermatological issues,” says Dr. Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai. “If you wish to minimize the incidences of dermatological problems, apply mustard oil on your skin at least 30 minutes before heading out to play Holi. You should apply a water-proof sunscreen on the top of it,” she adds. Moreover, you can also apply cream on your nails, feet, elbows, and back of the ears colours stick to these parts of the body. If you have a history of skin allergy or rash, take an anti-histamine tablet before you start playing with colours. This will help you avoid in the previous night to avoid skin irritation,” says Dr. Goel. Trimming your nails will be good as it is difficult to clean them properly. Colours stuck in your nails can sneak into your food as well. Other ways to protect your skin:

Wear full-sleeved clothes

Make sure that you wear clothes which can help you cover your whole body. “Moreover, you can also try and wear a swimsuit underneath your clothes as it doesn’t hold those harmful colours to your skin,” says Dr. Goel.

Opt for natural colours

“You should buy organic colours. They don’t harm the skin. Making your own colours at home is another option. You can experiment with different products like henna, turmeric powder, dry rose petals and other dried flower petals. These are skin-friendly ingredients,” suggests Dr. Goel. Also, apply a good dermat-recommended moisturizer before someone smears colour on you.

COLOUR-PROOF YOUR LOCKS

“Artificial colours jam-packed with chemicals can make your hair dry, making them dry out brittle and frizzy. So, shield your tresses by massaging the scalp and mane with either oil or a leave- in conditioner. Don’t forget to wear a cap, or scarf before stepping out to play Holi,” advises Dr. Goel.

DON’T GO OVERBOARD ON BHANG

Bhang is considered to be one of the most important elements of Holi celebration. ” Like cannabis, bhang also grows on plants and there are no regulations on these plantations. Though it gives you a high, it is not a drug like morphine or weed which can get you addicted. However, bhang will surely become harmful if you go overboard on it. It may impact your blood pressure levels negatively and alter your neurological responses. You may also lose your motor control temporarily which will make it difficult for you to walk. It’s best to stay away from it. But if you must, practise moderation. Also, driving after having bhang is a complete no-no,” says Manjari Chandra, Senior Consultant, Nutrition, Max Healthcare.

Don’t buy commercial bhang balls or bhang seed powder. They are adulterated. If possible, get fresh leaves and make your bhang thandai at home.

GUARD YOUR EYES

If those artificial colours sneak into your eyes, they may cause irritation and even lead to swelling. Your eyes may turn red and itchy. So, it is essential to take all the necessary precautions to protect your peepers. Wearing sunglasses while playing Holi may be a good option. Don’t forget to remove your contact lenses before heading out for the celebrations. In case the colour goes into your eyes, immediately splash some water. If the irritation persists, then you must consult an ophthalmologist. Be alert so that you can duck those water-filled balloons before they hit your eyes.

PROTECT YOUR LUNGS

If you are suffering from asthma, then avoid dry colours. Since kerosene is an ingredient used in these dry artificial colours, they can trigger an asthma attack. Inform everybody around you in advance about your condition so that they don’t smear colours on your face. You can also try wearing a mask while celebrating the festival of colours.

POST-HOLI TIPS FOR YOUR SKIN AND HAIR

Dr. Apratim Goel shares essential tips that you must follow after the celebrations. They will helpyou revive your damaged locks and skin.