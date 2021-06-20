Every year, the third Sunday in the month of June (which is today) is celebrated as Father’s Day. The day is marked to acknowledge and celebrate the insurmountable contribution of fathers and father figures in the lives of their children, the role they play in the family and society at large. You must be having a good plan to celebrate Father’s Day 2021 – a surprise gift, his favourite recipes, a heart touching letter for him or a special song/dance performance dedicated to him– to make your doting dad smile on his special day. Move beyond the usual and give your dad the gift of health this Father’s Day. Show dad how much you love, care and appreciate him by taking him to a doctor (or consult online if you don’t feel safe going to the hospital/clinic during the pandemic) for a complete check-up. Also Read - Happy Father’s Day: A Few Ways To Help Your Dad Embark On A Fitness Journey

Men hitting the age of 40 is a significant milestone, and a lot of changes occur in a man in ages from the 30s to the 40s. Regular preventive health check-ups can help in early detection, aid in better management of medical conditions as well as save life. Speaking to TheHealthSite on Father's Day, Dr. Vighnesh Naidu Y, Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, highlighted some common health problems that can affect men after 40.

Poor Sleep

Sleep becomes lesser and lighter as age progresses due to a myriad of issues ranging from BP fluctuations to developing prostate issues, UTIs (urinary tract infections) resulting in poor quality of sleep at night. Also Read - Live for a 100 years and more: Expert tips to enjoy life to the fullest

Heart issues

Cholesterol and heart issues begin to surface around this age group, watching one’s weight, lean protein and excessive fibre is essential to maintaining good health as one ages.

Stress and Anxiety

With increased work and personal responsibilities at this age, there is a documented increase in stress, anxiety and depression, which need to be addressed immediately in order to prevent social and clinical ramifications. Stress can cause sexual dysfunction, and common problems related to this are ejaculation disorders, erectile dysfunction and inhibited sexual desire, which can be corrected by treatment of their underlying causes.

Inflammatory arthritis

Joint and muscle health begins to come to focus as early degenerative or inflammatory arthritis begins to pop up especially in the overweight, obese and the under nourished category. Optimal weight, diet and physical exercise are crucial to maintaining musculoskeletal health.

Liver and lung function

Nicotine and Alcohol begin to show their adverse effects on the lungs and the liver, lung capacity begins to drop with smoking and liver function begins to falter at around this age, optimal alcohol intake and complete abstinence from nicotine is advisable.

Male Pattern Baldness

Male pattern baldness can be described as the typical hair loss itself as a receding front hairline, hair loss from the crown portion of the scalp or a combination of both. It is the most common type of hair loss in men. It is also called androgenic alopecia. Male pattern baldness is associated with male sex hormones called androgens which have many functions including hair growth. Genetics or family history of baldness is one of the causes of male pattern baldness.

Diabetes

The largest jump in Diabetes has been observed in men in the mid 40s due to the risk of being overweight or developing insulin resistance and overt diabetes is higher. Annual checks despite having no symptoms is a must for early detection and control to ensure there is no progression to organ injury With the right diet, watching one’s weight and ensuring a healthy lifestyle including 150 minutes of brisk work out per week helps keep risk factors at bay.