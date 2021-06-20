Remember the first time your dad taught you how to ride the bicycle? Or the countless times when you really wanted a toy or chocolate your father was the one who got it for you much to your mother’s disagreement. Growing up he was your favourite hero the man who would give up his entire world for you. When you were a teenager it probably seemed like your parents existed only to make you miserable. Even the man who would always side with you turned out to be your nemesis! So you obviously couldn’t wait to leave for college go