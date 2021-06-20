Remember the first time your dad taught you how to ride the bicycle? Or the countless times when you really wanted a toy or chocolate, your father was the one who got it for you, much to your mother’s disagreement. Growing up, he was your favourite hero, the man who would give up his entire world for you. When you were a teenager, it probably seemed like your parents existed only to make you miserable. Even the man who would always side with you turned out to be your nemesis! So, you obviously couldn’t wait to leave for college, go somewhere far away from your strict parents, be independent, and live life on your terms. As you stepped into adulthood and moved miles away, it struck you suddenly home is where your family is. You constantly worry about your father and mother, whether they are eating well, staying healthy. Yet, at the same time, you are habitually at loggerheads with your parents, especially your father, since both of you refuse to bow out. Also Read - Share The Load: Tips For Fathers-To-Be To Support Their Partner Through Fertility Treatment

Such is the lifecycle of a father-child relationship in most households. Like every year, the third Sunday of June marks the occasion of Father’s Day; this year, it falls on June 20. A day to celebrate fatherhood and acknowledge the contribution of a father in their child’s life. This Father’s Day, help your dad lead a healthy life. Get him concerned about his health as much as he is about you. Here are a few ways to help your old man embark on a fitness journey. Also Read - Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Exercises For The Elderly: Encourage Your Parents To Be Active

Frequent exercising

The past one and a half year have shown us how important it is to stay on the top of our health game. ‘Health is wealth’ has never been more relevant to the times. So do regular workouts with your father or persuade them to follow one. Also Read - Live for a 100 years and more: Expert tips to enjoy life to the fullest

A thirty-minute brisk walk is all it takes.

Apart from this, a simple yoga routine will help the body stay flexible with better blood circulation. In addition, doing yoga will keep diseases like arthritis, hypertension, diabetes, and many more at bay.

Regular tests are highly recommended

Your father might believe that he knows-it-all because he’s lived longer than you. Sometimes he will be adamant about not getting health check-ups; everyone loves to live in denial. However, it is your responsibility to take him to a diagnostic center and get a full-body check-up along with counselling, no matter what.

A Balanced Diet

As parents grow older, they naturally become more prone to different kinds of ailments. It is unfortunate, but after a certain age, that soft gulab jamun or butter chicken with a heavy dollop of cream is not the most appropriate thing to include in their diet. Therefore, it is vital to remove carb rich diet and make it protein-rich diet. It is advisable to consult a nutritionist to plan a balanced diet based on his current health conditions and check-up reports. Encourage him to take vitamin supplements and eat more of the greens.

Be there for him; mental health also matters

When parents get older, the roles reverse. Children embody the strict parent, and parents become disobedient children. It is expected of the child to become the caregiver. Sometimes, all they need from their child is love and support. Show that you care and appreciate their presence in your life.

Your father might become more and more like Bhaskor Banerjee from Piku as he ages. There will be a constant need for emotional reassurance, nagging, unreasonable demands. It is inevitable, both of you will argue one minute and the next, bond over a football match or a film. It all comes down to mutual understanding and care.

Despite the innumerable quarrels, a father’s love for their child and vice versa will never wear out; that one stays guaranteed. He will always shield you from adversities in life and support you, like the superhero he is for you.

The article has been contributed by Mr Amol Naikawadi, Joint Managing Director & Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus.