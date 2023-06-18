Happy Father's Day: 5 Healthy Habits All Fathers Should Adopt For a Longer Life

Happy Father's Day to add the amazing and superhero dads out there!

Maintaining good health is vital for every person, especially for fathers who play an essential role in their families. By adopting healthy habits, fathers can not only improve their health but also set a positive example for their children. Cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, prostate problems, colorectal cancer and mental problems become very common in men as they age. There are some essential habits that all fathers should include in their daily routine which will help them to live and enjoy a healthy life.

Habits Every Father Must Follow

If you want to wish all the good things for your father this Father's Day, here are some good habits that you must ensure that your dad is following for a healthy and happy life. And to help us understand more, we have Dr Prasad Biware, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Baner- Pune, with us. Scroll down to know what the doctor wants to tell you all.

Make Regular Exercise a Priority

Regular physical activity is very important for a healthy lifestyle. Exercise is a very good way to keep the body healthy and agile. Whether it's jogging, bicycling, swimming, or playing a sport, devoting at least 30 minutes to an hour each day to physical activity can have significant benefits. Exercise helps strengthen the heart, increases energy levels in the body, strengthens muscles and bones, and helps maintain weight. Participation in physical activities by fathers also promotes an active lifestyle among children.

Follow a Nutritious Diet

A balanced and nutritious diet is essential for maintaining good health. Men should focus on including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proteins and healthy fats in their diet. It's equally important to avoid processed foods, high-sugar snacks, and saturated fats. By adopting a nutritious diet and adequate hydration, men can boost their immune systems, control weight, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Prioritize Mental Health And Stress Management

In the fast-paced world we live in, increasing stress has become very common. Fathers are considered a strong pillar of their family. However, while strengthening the family, he has to face many mental problems and stress In such a situation, they should give priority to their mental health and focus on ways to control stress. Activities such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, pursuing a hobby, and spending time with loved ones can help reduce stress levels. It is also advised to talk openly about mental problems with family, friends or a doctor.

Get Regular Health Check-Ups

Regular health check-ups are essential for early detection and prevention of potential health problems. Fathers are advised not to ignore body vital signs, cholesterol levels, blood pressure and other symptoms and get regular checkups done. Age-appropriate screenings such as prostate tests and colonoscopies should be done. These tests can help identify any diseases and allow for timely intervention and treatment. By prioritizing preventive care, fathers can take proactive steps toward maintaining their health and enjoying a long, healthy life.

Ensure Adequate Rest And Good Sleep

Adequate rest and good sleep are very important for good health. Many men often do not get enough sleep due to busy routines. It is very important to know that sleep plays a very important role in recharging mentally and physically. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night, ensuring a comfortable sleep environment. Establishing a regular sleep schedule, and avoiding screens before bedtime, promotes better sleep quality.

Incorporating these healthy habits into his daily life can help fathers prioritize their well-being, set a positive example for their children, and enjoy a long and healthy life.

