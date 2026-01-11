Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: As He Turns 52, A Timeline Of Health Challenges He Has Faced So Far

On Hrithik Roshan's 52nd birthday, take a look at the timeline of health challenges he faced from stammering and scoliosis to brain surgery.

As Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, celebrates his 52nd birthday, fans across the globe are not just admiring his chiselled physique and blockbuster career, but also his incredible journey of strength. Over the years, Hrithik has been open about serious health challenges he has battled- many of them act of his stardom. From a speech disorder in childhood to life-altering surgeries and mental health struggles, his journey is a powerful reminder that true strength often comes from overcoming invisible battles.

Hrithik Roshan Severe Stammer

Hrithik Roshan has often spoken about growing up with a severe stammer that deeply affected his confidence. As a child, he struggled to pronounce certain letters, which made social interactions and classroom life extremely difficult. Speech therapy became a major part of his early years, and it took consistent practice, patience, and emotional support to overcome this challenge. Today, Hrithik Roshan's fluent dialogue delivery stands as an inspiration for a lot of people dealing with speech disorders.

Scoliosis Diagnosis Of Hrithik Roshan

When Hrithik Roshan was at his peak, stardom, Hrithik was diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition that causes abnormal curvature of the spine. Doctors warned him against dancing and performing intense physical activity something unimaginable for an actor known for his powerful moves. Instead of sitting back, Hrithik Roshan adopted his fitness routine, focused on corrective exercises and prove that medical issues cannot define someone's future.

Brain Surgery After Blood Clot

In 2013, Hrithik Roshan fans were shown when he underwent emergency brain surgery to remove a subdural hematoma- a blood clot formed due to a head injury. The condition was actually life-threatening and required immediate medical attention. Even after being in such a serious condition, Hrithik made a remarkable recovery and returned to work months later, showing extraordinary, physical, and mental resilience.

Hithik Roshan's Knee Injury And Multiple Surgeries

Years of high impact, dancing and action rules took a toll on Hrithik's knees. He underwent multiple knee surgeries due to ligament tear and chronic pain. During the filming of action-heavy movies, he often worked through injury, taking help from physiotherapy and rehabilitation. His discipline towards recovery and fitness has been widely admired in the industry.

Hrithik Roshan's Mental Health Issues

Hrithik has also spoken about his struggle with depression, especially during his peak stardom and intense media scrutiny. By openly discussing mental health, he has reduced stigma around depression in India. Therapy, self-awareness and emotional healing play a very important role in helping him regain balance and strength.

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

Turning Pain Into Power

At 52, Hrithik Roshan journey is not just about stardom and his amazing physique, but about survival. Every health issue has changed his life, fitness and self-care. He now emphasises holistic well-being balancing physical training with mental peace, rest, and emotional health. His health history is a inspiration for a lot of people that coming back to normal is not impossible even after facing so many health challenges. Hrithik Roshan still stays the strong guest and the fittest personality in the whole Bollywood industry as he even look fine at 52.