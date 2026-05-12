Hantavirus explained: Can it spread from person to person? Here's everything you need to know

Know what hantavirus is, how it spreads, whether it passes between people, common symptoms, risks, prevention tips, and important facts you should know.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 12, 2026 9:25 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Rakesh Pandit

Hantavirus (Image AI Generated)

Hantavirus is a rare but serious viral infection mainly spread by rodents such as rats and mice. Inflection typically occurs when people come into contact with rodent urine, droppings or saliva. The disease is rare, but if untreated can be life-threatening.

Hantavirus got its international reputation because of its outbreaks in the various countries, particularly in North and South America as well as Eastern Asia. The virus invades the lungs and may lead to heavy breathing. It can also cause kidney damage in certain areas.

How does Hantavirus spread?

According to Dr Rakesh Pandit, Senior Consultant & HOD - Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, "Infected rodents are the most usual mechanism of the spread of hantavirus. As the waste from rodents dries out, minute virus particles can be released into the air. These particles can be inhaled by people who are cleaning storage rooms, barns, basements or rodent-inhabited areas."

Another way people can be infected is through:

Contact with contaminated surfaces, followed by eyes, nose or mouth.

Eating food contaminated by rodents

If bitten by infected rodent - an incident which is becoming more common

Can hantavirus spread from person to person?

Dr Rakesh further explains that Hantavirus is not contagious from person to person, in most instances. Usually, people don't get infected from casual contact, such as shaking hands, hugging, eating with or sitting close to someone who is infected.

Hantavirus

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"There is only one exception, though. There is a type of hantavirus called the Andes virus that can be found in South America, and has been known to occur in isolated instances of human to human spread. This is typically done by the very close contact with a sick person, particularly in the early phase of disease," the doctor added.

Despite that, health officials report that transmission has been very uncommon and unlikely in contact with people when it comes to infections from rodent contact.

Symptoms of Hantavirus

Sometimes delayed for one week to 8 weeks after exposure. Symptoms can be the same as the flu symptoms and include:

Fever Muscle aches Fatigue Headache Chills

Some more severe symptoms can occur after another 2 or 3 days, like:

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Chest tightness

Difficulty breathing

How is it treated?

Hantavirus can't be cured or treated specifically with medication. Supportive care is the primary concern of physicians, oxygen therapy and intensive care may be necessary if breathing becomes laboured. It is important to diagnose the condition early and treat promptly for optimum recovery.

How can you prevent it?

Prevention is primarily avoidance of contact with rodents and house cleanliness. Preventative measures that will be helpful:

Seal holes and cracks in homes Pack foods in closed containers. Store and sterilize kitchens and storage areas. Wearing gloves and masks when cleaning areas with rodents

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Readers should consult a qualified healthcare professional or local health authority for accurate guidance.

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