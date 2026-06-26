Hannah Brown says GLP-1 helped treat her PCOS: Is it safe?

Former 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown says GLP-1 medication transformed her PCOS journey helping regulate periods, reduce bloating, improve insulin resistance and ease persistent symptoms significantly.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Tripti Raheja

Hannah Brown. (Image: Instagram)

Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown opens up about her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) recently renamed as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) and how GLP-1 medications helped ease symptoms of her hormonal disorder.

'GLP-1...changed my life'

In an episode of SheMD podcast, the 31-year-old star told the show's cohost Dr. Tha s Aliabadi, "You had discussed me going on a GLP-1. We talked about the weight gain that I was having. I was obviously really bloated. I was not having my period. You know it would be every three months maybe I would have one for two days and then that would be it. You were the first to tell me even what a GLP-1 was and how it could help with my insulin resistance."

She continued, "You put me on one of those and I will say it changed my life. I have now since taking that have had a period every 30 days. I have no bloating. I literally felt like a new human and not just because it was able to just stabilize me not continuing to just gain all this weight but I could tell a difference by just how I felt being supported on that with all the other PCOS symptoms I had. I know some people who have a lot of bad things to say about GLP-1 but it changed my life."

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What is GLP-1?

The GLP-1 receptor agonist is a class of drugs that was originally developed to treat diabetes and obesity. Some of the popular medications are Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound.

These medications work by improving insulin sensitivity, slowing down the process of stomach emptying and appetite control, which results in improved blood sugar control and weight loss.

With nearly 70 per cent of people with PCOS experiencing insulin resistance, scientists are now looking to determine if GLP-1 medications can also help alleviate symptoms of insulin resistance.

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Can GLP-1 help women with PCOS?

Speaking to TheHealthsiteDr. Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital Delhi says GLP-1 receptor agonists are proving to be very effective in carefully selected women with PCOS particularly those living with obesity or insulin resistance.

She explains, "While GLP-1 medications can help to improve insulin sensitivity, weight loss, restore ovulation and regulate menstrual cycle in some women with PCOS. These is not the first-line treatment for every patient and should only be used under specialist supervision after a thorough medical evaluation."

Dr. Raheja further adds that lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet, regular exercise and a good night's sleep remain the foundation of PCOS treatment.

Is it safe to take GLP-1 drugs?

While experts report that GLP-1 drugs are typically safe to use as prescribed they do have some possible side effects like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation and abdominal discomfort particularly in the first few weeks of treatment.

The gynaecologist advises women to avoid these medications while they are pregnant or planning to become pregnant. Other treatment options may also be necessary for women who have had pancreatitis, thyroid cancers or serious gastrointestinal disorder.

Dr. Raheja said, "Self-medication or using GLP-1 injections as a cosmetic weight loss is not recommended. Every patient's individual hormonal profile, fertility goals and general health should be assessed before beginning therapy."

Disclaimer: Hannah Brown's experience reflects her personal treatment journey and may not apply to everyone. GLP-1 medications should only be used under medical supervision after evaluation by a qualified healthcare professional as benefits and risks vary based on individual health conditions.