As there is no drug to treat or prevent COVID-19 infection, social distancing and hand hygiene are the best way to protect ourselves from the disease. Health experts have been advising people to wash hands with soap and water often or use alcohol-based sanitizers when soap and water isn't available.

Hand Sanitizer vs. soap and water: Which one you prefer? No doubt, using a hand sanitizer is more convenient than washing hands frequently with soap and water. You can carry a handrub wherever you go and used it anywhere. But remember a sanitizer is not a replacement for washing hands with soap and water. Experts say soap and water can kill the virus more effectively than hand sanitizer. Not just washing can kill and rinse the virus off your skin, and also remove any grease or dirt on your hands.

Alcohol in hand sanitizer can destroy viruses too, but it can fail in certain situations. When you use the sanitizer wet or sweaty hands, the alcohol may get diluted with water or sweat and this may diminish its effectiveness. Use of sanitizer can't clean your hands of sticky grease to which viruses can cling to. There are also many side effects of using hand sanitizers.

FDA warns against use of DIY sanitizers

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the US has also raised concerns about the quality of DIY sanitizers. It warned that one wrong measurement or ingredient can lead to an ineffective or contaminated mixture that can cause skin burns. Also, add alcohol to non-alcohol hand sanitizer won’t improve its efficacy, it added.

Some experts doubt the percentage of alcohol used in DIY sanitizers. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% ethanol, in case soap and water aren’t available.

There are chances that DIY sanitizers may be prepared with an incorrect percentage of alcohol, which makes it less effective against bacteria and viruses. Also, experts are concerned that the tools used to make sanitizer may not be sterilized properly. Essential oils and other additives in DIY sanitizers may leave you with allergic reactions. Consider all these risks before using a DIY sanitizer.

Most people aren’t using sanitizers properly

According to the CDC, washing hands with plain soap and water for at least 20 seconds is the best way to clean your hands and reduce the risk of catching the virus. Especially, it recommends people to wash your hands after coughing, sneezing, blowing your nose or using the bathroom, and before eating and preparing food. But it recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% ethanol, in case soap and water aren’t available. However, a study by the US health agency found that most people aren’t using sanitizers properly.

While using a hand sanitizer to disinfect your hands, the rule of thumb is that you must rub the solution in for at least for 30 seconds or hum the “happy birthday” song three times. But most people are not following this recommended timing and as a result many face the risk of transmission without knowing it – said the CDC study published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.