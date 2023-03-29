Half Of World’s Adults Over 40 Might Have Hidden Heart Disease: Study

This narrowing down of the artery is termed atherosclerosis

As per experts, the surprising element was that 10 per cent had obstructive illness without any symptoms.

A new study has found people without known cardiovascular disease that have obstructive coronary atherosclerosis can increase their risk of heart attack by eight folds. The study suggested that half of the world's adults over 40 years of age might have hidden or undetected conditions. Heart disease is one of the major causes of death worldwide.

Coronary artery disease is a common heart disease in which the coronary artery that supplies blood to the heart gets blocked with plaque. This causes it to become narrower and inflexible. This can further result in reduced blood supply to the heart and can give rise to conditions like a heart attack. This narrowing down of the artery is termed atherosclerosis. Sometimes the bursting of this plaque can give rise to blood clots that can travel to various parts of the body such as the brain and can cause a stroke.

Why it goes undetected?

The study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that nearly half of the world's adults over the age of 40 might have undetected heart conditions. As per the study researchers, atherosclerosis is a leading reason for heart attack and cardiac death. The condition can develop many years before it gets detected. The study involved over 9,500 subjects over 40 years of age. They had no previous diagnosis of cardiovascular disease. Computed tomography angiography (CTA) was used to identify any undetected obstructive coronary illness. The results showed that 46 per cent of the participants had previously undetected heart disease. Among them, 36 per cent had a non-obstructive illness and 10 per cent had an obstructive disease. As per experts, the surprising element was that 10 per cent had obstructive illness without any symptoms.

It is not always symptomatic

The study showed that heart disease might not always come with symptoms. Hence, in order to assess the cardiovascular risk in an asymptomatic adult, we might have to bring in more invasive tests such as CT coronary angiogram. As per reports, these days there are highly sensitive blood tests that can also detect levels of troponin, a protein released into the blood when the heart muscle is damaged.